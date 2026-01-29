Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 29

DOWLING (nee Rodgers)- 25th January 2026, suddenly at hospital, Betsy, late of Aghafad Road, Pomeroy. Beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved and devoted mother of Elizabeth.??House closed. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Saturday 31st between 3pm and 6pm. Funeral Service in Pomeroy Presbyterian Church on Monday 2nd February at 12noon, followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable by cheque to ‘NICHS’ (Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke) or ‘NSPCC’ (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, wider family circle, friends and community. “In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day”

O’Reilly (nee Harbison) (Drumnagran, 27 Westland Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone), Rosamund, in the tender care of the doctors and nurses of Antrim Area Hospital, January 25th, 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Seamus O’Reilly (R.I.P.) Devoted mother of John, Katharine and James. Dear sister of Alexandra (England), Marie (Moville) and also the late Margaret (England) (R.I.P.). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. St. Anthony Pray for her. Rosamund’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake, private to family and close friends on Tuesday (January 27th) from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and on Wednesday (January 28th) from 3:00pm. Removal from there at 5:40pm going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown to arrive at 6:00pm. Rosamund’s remains will repose overnight for Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 29th) at 12:00 noon with burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery, Cookstown.

MAZE, JANUARY 28th 2026 RAYMOND (RAY) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of 17 Legatonegan Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Sara. Devoted father of Judy (Ian) and Alex. A dear brother of John and the late Jim and Norman. Much-loved uncle of Brian. House Strictly Private. A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts”.

The death has taken place January 28th 2026 at Woodmount Nursing Home of Patricia Mc Shane (née Mc Dermott) 241 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane and formerly of Tullyard, Dunamanagh. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mother of Paul, Fidelma, Jacqueline, Mark, Nigel and the late Leo and sister of Seamus, Mary, Ina, Bernadette, Joan and the late Barney, Willie and Leonard. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (January 28th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (January 30th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Cloughcor. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html