Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 8

MILLIGAN – January 7th, 2026, peacefully at hospital after a short illness, Robert Alexander (Sandy), Woodlawn Drive, Dungannon, beloved husband of Peggy, dearly loved father of Hazel, Robert and William and a dear Father-In-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday 10th January 2026 in St. Anne’s Church, Dungannon at 2.00 pm. A private Family committal will precede the service. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for the Salvation Army and St. Anne’s Church, Dungannon. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Wife, Family and all the Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

Mc Dermott, Patrick — Peacefully, but suddenly, 7th January 2026 R.I.P. (late of 69, Inisclan Road, Mountfield BT79 7QB). Beloved husband of the late Mary Alice, much loved father of Martin (Ciara), Gerard (Patricia) and the late Gabriel, loving granda of Rory and Eóin, dearest brother of Bridget, Jimmy and the late Cassie, Michael, Mary, Sarah, Barney, John, Alice, Annie, Peter, Maggie and Hughie. Reposing at the home of his son and daughter in law, Gerard and Patricia Mc Dermott, (27, Inisclan Road, Mountfield), on Thursday 8th January and Friday 9th January from 12 noon until 9 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday 10th January at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church, Mountfield. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

McCartan – Deroar Beragh – Michael (Mick) R.I.P. died peacefully at home on 7th January 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 15 Patrick’s Road, Beragh BT790SW. Much loved husband of the late Maureen (née Owens) and devoted father of Paul (Mary), Briege Mc Garvey (Brian), Sean (Nicola), Anne, Barry, Mark, Nuala Lawrence (John), Brian (Deborah), Orla Cullinan (Sean), and the late baby Fergal. Proud Granda to 18 Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild. Dear brother of Sr. Dympna and Pat, and the late Annie, Margaret, Brigi, Kathleen, Frank, Mary, Mona, and Fr. Sean R.I.P. Mick’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday 7th for family only and then on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th from 11am – 10pm. Car parking at Beragh Red Knights GAA club with bus transport to and from family home from 5pm both evenings. Funeral leaving home on Saturday 10th January 2026 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Beragh, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

Gallagher (Nee Loughran) Goretti OMAGH (6th January 2026) Peacefully at home. Daughter of the Late Michael and Isabel Loughran R.I.P. Loving mother of Ronan (Frederique), Naomh (Ally), Aisling and Shaun (Louise). Devoted grandmother to Lucy, James, Lauren, Oisín, Fionn and Sophia. Sister of Marian, Bernie, Eilish, Mairead, Martina and the Late John R.I.P. Goretti will be reposing at her Late Residence 23 Willowmount Park Omagh, BT79 7EA on Wednesday 7th January from 3pm until 9pm and Thursday 8th January from 3pm until 9pm. Funeral Friday 9th January 2026 at 10AM in the Sacred Hearth Church Omagh followed by Interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Family time on morning of funeral please. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Web Cam www.drumraghparish.com. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray for Her.