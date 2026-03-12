Today’s death notices – Thursday, March 12

MONTGOMERY, Heather 10th March 2026 Peacefully at hospital surrounded by her family, Heather Valerie, 222 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon. Devoted wife of Gary, loving mother of Nadine (Gary) and Adam (Cora), much loved nanny of Aaria, Cooper and Zach, loving daughter of Violet and the late Gerald and beloved sister of Joan and Roberta. Funeral service in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church on Friday 13th March 2026 at 2.00 p.m., followed by a private family burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private; family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Thursday 12th March 2026 between 12 noon and 9 p.m. House strictly private on Friday morning. Family flowers only; donations may be made in Heather’s memory payable to Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “Be still and know that I am God”.

HAMILTON, (née MONTEITH), March 10th 2026 MARGARET (HAZEL) Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Hillcrest Care Facility. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ernie. A devoted mother of Shane, Ian, Ann and Richard and loving mother-in-law of Sarah and Claire. A much-loved granny of Reece, Zack, Casey, Jake, Tyler and Ellie-May. Dear sister of Annie, Norman and the late Wesley and Iris. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6–8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Hazel will be held in St. Columba’s Parish Church on Friday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the service at 1:00pm in the Church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Nursing Home made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Douglas, Brendan Peacefully at home (15, Ganvaughan Road, Castlederg BT81 7RY), 10th March 2026 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Aishling, much loved son of Bernie and the late Brendan, loving brother of Emmet (Isabella), Barry (Aisling), Joseph, Arlene (Chris), Robert (Patricia) and Sean, dearest son-in-law of Michael and Mary Madden, brother-in-law of Breege, Claire and Sandra (Kilglass, Co. Roscommon). Reposing at the family home on Wednesday 11th March and Thursday 12th March from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The house is strictly private at all other times including the morning of the funeral. Funeral from the family home on Friday 13th March at 11 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife Aishling, mother, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, parents-in-law and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers to Castlederg Patient Comfort and Terminally Ill Fund.

Elliott – March 10th 2026 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Harry, dearly loved husband of Gwenda, 125 Dungannon Road, Cookstown, much loved father of Marc (Alice), Richard (Heather) and Andrew (Joanna), adored granda of Noah, Jonah, Freddie, Ezra, Louie, Oscar and Ralph and a dear brother of Alan, Brian, Norman, Lynne and the late Jim. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Harry’s life will take place in Brigh Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 13th at 1:00pm (everyone welcome). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Redeemed with the precious blood of Christ”.