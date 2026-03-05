Today’s death notices – Thursday, March 5

Burke John March 4th 2026 Peacefully at Ardlough Care Home (surrounded by his loving family in his 92nd year), dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Lizzie), much loved father of Robbie, Wesley, Helga and the late Jim, Noel and Joan, adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home, 9 Blackstone Park, Magheramason on Saturday 7th March at 12.30pm followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to Ardlough Care Home) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. House private. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. “In heavenly love abiding” “Resting where no shallow fall”

KYLE – Trevor, in Perth, Australia on February 23rd, 2026, in his 90th year. Born Tamlaght O’Crilly. Much loved brother of Kenneth, Philip and the late Claire. A lifetime servant of Christ, and a brother twice over of Philip. Deeply regretted.