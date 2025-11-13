Today’s death notices – Thursday, November 13

Shields, Mary, née Tanny (Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone) formerly of 41 Shane Road, Foremass, Sixmilecross, BT79 9EP died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday 12th November 2025. Beloved wife of Liam. Treasured mother of Rosemarie Donnelly, Catriona, Michelle Hynes (Kevin), PJ, Susanna McKenna and Anita. Loving and devoted grandmother of Gráinne, Piaras, Callum, Ciarán, Clodágh, Emily, Brendan and Seán. Cherished sister of Anne Murphy, Breege Sullivan and the late Brian, Rose Gallagher and baby Michael. Daughter of the late Barney and Rose Tanny. Mary will be reposing in her late residence; from 2pm until 9pm on Wednesday 12th November and from 12noon until 9pm on Thursday 13th November. There will be a shuttle bus from 5pm from Dunmoyle Church. Mary will leave her late residence at 11.25am on Friday 14th November for 12 noon requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dunmoyle, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2DH. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, son in law, grandchildren, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

The death has taken place November 11th 2025 at her home of Brenda Mc Dermott – 13 Evish Square, Strabane and formerly of 325 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and Gerald Mc Dermott and much loved sister of Dominic, Ann, Tina, Carmel, Declan, Aidy and Nigel. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (November 12th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (November 14th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html