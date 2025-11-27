Today’s death notices – Thursday, November 27

COYLE, (Patrick Joseph) Paddy 21st November 2025, peacefully at his home in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada. Coyle (Patrick Joseph) Paddy RIP formerly of Formil, Greencastle, Co. Tyrone. Loving husband of Mary Alice (nee Monaghan) and father of Grainne, Fiona, Yvonne, Patrick and Barry, also father in-law to James, Paula and James, and precious grandfather and great-grandfather. Son of the late Peter and Susan Coyle RIP, and brother to Bridie Monaghan and the late Tony, Jimmy, Brendan, Rosaleen and Louis RIP. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, nephews, nieces, sister in-laws, brother in-laws, cousins and many friends here in Ireland. Mass for Paddy at St. Patrick’s Chapel, Greencastle at 6pm on Saturday 6th December 2025 (vigil mass).

Murphy (née Devlin) (Brocagh) 25th November 2025 Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by her loving family, Anne R.I.P. Dearly beloved mother of Orla, Émer, Aileen (Colin Donnelly) and Duibhín and cherished sister of Eithne (Turley) and Ita (Bradley) and daughter of the late John and Aileen R.I.P. Funeral from her home 186 Mountjoy Road, BT71 5DY at 11.30am to St Brigid’s Church, Brocagh for 12noon Requiem Mass on Saturday 29th November. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). Anne’s Wake will commence at 12noon on Thursday 27th November and at 10am on Friday 28th November. Could all those attending the Wake please park at Brocagh Emmets GFC car park directly opposite the family home. St Padre Pio and St Brigid pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sisters, grandchildren Olán, Éibhlin, Matthew, Ella, Fiadh, Oisin and Louie, son-in-law, brothers-in-law Paul and Des, nephew Finbar (Anita), niece Jeannine and wider family circle.

Carolan, Patrick (Pat) Peacefully, 26th November 2025 R.I.P. Loving brother of Margaret (Crawford) and the late Bridget, Cassie, Sean, Seamus, Mary and Michael, cherished son of the late Winnie and James. Reposing at his late home (19, Garvetagh Road, Castlederg BT81 7QA), today, Wednesday 26th November from 6 p.m. Funeral from his late home on Friday 28th November at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Peter Kelly, 54 Drumad Road, Ardboe. 25 November 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Marie RIP, devoted father of Fiona (Enda), Leydene (Joe) and Peter (Julie). Much loved grandfather of Mia, Josh, Adam, Ger, Rachel, Ethan and Maya. Brother of the late Tommy John RIP, Paddy James, Joe, Gerry, Gabriel, Siobhan (Gleeson) and Christopher. Peter’s remains will repose at his late residence from 1pm–9pm Wednesday 26th November. Remains will leave his family home at 10.15am on Thursday 27th November for 11am Requiem Mass in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moortown, then on to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. May his gentle soul rest in peace.