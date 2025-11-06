Today’s death notices – Thursday, November 6

Regan, Joe (Dungannon) November 4th 2025. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Frances, devoted father of Neil (Tanya), Sean and Anne (Tony). Dear grandfather of Teona, Dion, Ashley and Marissa, Natalie, Karleigh, Shea, Liam, Brooke and Luke, Odhrán, Emily, Alice and Grace and great grandfather of Cádain, and Louie. Loving brother of John (Toby) and the late Margaret and Philomena R.I.P. Joe’s remains are reposing in his home, 38 Oaks Road, until removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House private from 10pm both nights please. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, sisters in law and larger family circle. Our lady Queen of Peace pray for him.

McKeagney (Fivemiletown / Belfast) 5th November 2025 (peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family) Tom RIP, beloved husband of the late Brigid, much loved father of Kathy, Krystine, Ciara, Orla and Paul, and loving brother of Betty and the late Charlie and Mary. “House Strictly Private Please” Tom’s remains will arrive at St Mary’s Church Fivemiletown on Friday 7th November 2025 at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 8th November at 11am (which can be viewed via the parish webcam) followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, daughter in law Jenny, sons in law John and Mark, sister, grandchildren: Niamh, Hannah, Claire, Maeve, Tom, Maggie, Charlie, Cara, and Emily and all his family and friends who loved him so much. Sacred Heart of Jesus Have mercy on his soul.

McCOMBES, November 4th, 2025 SAMUEL ALFRED Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 13 Orangefield Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved son of the late James and the late Minnie. A much-loved uncle and great-uncle. A dear brother of Norman and the late William, Mary, Robbie, Olive, Ida, George and John. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Samuel will be held in Drumnakilly Parish Church on Friday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Drumnakilly Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “At Peace”.

Hagan (née Rafferty) (Moortown) 4th November 2025 Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, Maureen, dearly beloved wife of the late Peter Paul and much-loved mother of John, Sarah, Roisin, Mary (McCracken), Kevin and the late Oliver R.I.P and cherished sister of Patsy, Teresa (McGoldrick), Kathleen (McGuire), Sheila (Conway), John, Bernie (Loughran), Barbara (McAndrew), Mickey and Geraldine (McEldowney). Funeral from her home 13 Annaghmore Road, BT80 0JQ at 10.35am to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday 7th November. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). St. Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren Emma, Zara, Peter, Aoife, Niamh, Orla, Eoin, Liam and Leah, great grandchildren Michéal, Caoimhin, Maillie Rose, Jacob, Tillie and Conn, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Rosella, son-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Maureen’s Wake will commence at 3pm on Wednesday 5th November.