Today’s death notices – Thursday, October 23

BREYDIN, (née Harron), OCTOBER 21st, 2025 ROSEMARY — Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 15 Millbrook Gardens, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of Freddie, devoted mother of Diane (Raymond), Celia (Noel), Lee (Jolene), Jonathan (Joanne) and David. A cherished grandmother of Gillian, Daryl, Lyndsay, Laura, Bethany, Nathan, Carly, Cody, Ryan, Corey, Leon, Torstein, Tommy, George, Reece and great-grandmother of Abbie, Luke, Mason, Maya, Ava, Kyran, Tommy Lee, Colton, William, Jake and Lexi. A dear sister of Christine, the late David and the late baby George. House Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Rosemary will be at her late home on Friday at 1.30pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Centre, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Till we meet again.”

CREIGHTON, Ernestine (Ina) — October 22nd 2025 (suddenly, but peacefully) at her home, 22 Letteran Road, Cookstown, Ernestine (Ina), dearly beloved Daughter of the late Ernest and Winifred, much loved Sister of Victor, Winston, Austin, Ian, Ruth, Colin and the late Winnie and Doreen, a loving Sister-in-Law of Hazel, Caryl and the late Sidney and John and a dear Aunt and Great Aunt. All welcome at the Family Home. Funeral will take place from her home on Friday, October 24th at 1:30pm, to Lissan Parish Church for service at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan Parish Church, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Family and Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Donnelly, Conall, Fashglusha Close, Cabragh, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, 20th October 2025. Dearly beloved husband of Clare and devoted father to Caitlin and Chloe. Son of the late Conall Donnelly RIP and Maggie. Dear brother of Ciaran (Aisling), Christina (Simon McCaffey), Cabrini (Mickey Hurson) and Orla (Sean Rafferty). Son-in-law of Brian and Bernie Cunningham and brother-in-law of Brenda Moore (Barry). Much loved uncle to his nieces Cara, Aoibhinn, Sarah, Alanna, Ana and his nephews Shea, Martin, James, John, Conan, Oran, Conor and Darren. Conall will arrive home this evening at 6.15pm where he will repose until removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family’s home private tonight and on Saturday morning please. Wake times 12 noon to 9pm on Thursday and Friday.

KERRIGAN, October 21st, 2025 CECIL JOHN — Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 40 Scraghey Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Gretta. A devoted father of Stephen (Denise) and Alan (Teresa). A much-loved grandfather of Gary, Lucy, Sam, Beatrix and a loving great-grandfather of Jacob, Sophie and Matthew. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home (Killeter Road, Castlederg) this evening from 7–9pm and Thursday from 5–8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Cecil will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home (Killeter Road, Castlederg) on Friday at 2:00pm followed by committal in St. Bestius’ Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Bestius’ Bright & Beautiful Fund, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

PAULEY, Alfred (Alfie) — 21st October 2025 (peacefully) at R.V.H., Belfast, Alfred (Alfie), late of 5 Kerr Villas, Sixmilecross, dearly loved son of the late James and Margaret, dear brother of Fred (Frances), Thomas and the late Violet, Sam and Margaret and a much loved uncle. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday at 1pm for service in Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. House private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to meet the family in Sixmilecross Presbyterian Church Hall on Thursday from 6–8pm. Will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. “At Rest”

Kelly John, Dromore, Co Tyrone, formerly of 24 Camderry Road, Dromore, BT78 3AU. Died peacefully at home on Tuesday 21st October 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Breige. Treasured father of Jerome (Paula) and Eugene (Brenda). Loving and devoted grandfather of Eoin, Conor, Emer, Ronan, Niamh and Greta. Cherished brother of Mamie, Petey, Seamus and Bernadette Donnelly. John will be reposing at home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday 23rd October 2025. John will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Friday 24th October for 11am Requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, John will travel from the Camderry Road and along Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Quinn, Breege (née Colton), (Fintona) formerly of 61 Ashfield Gardens, Fintona, BT78 2DD, died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Monday 20th October 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Treasured mother of Gareth (Tiffany) and Steven (Caoimhe). Cherished sister of Joanne Gordon (Stewart) and the late Jimmy. Loving and devoted aunt to Hayden and Iona. Beloved daughter of the late Bridget and Johnny. Breege will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 4pm until 9pm on both Tuesday 21st October and Wednesday 22nd October. Breege will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Thursday 23rd October for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Breege will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, McCaughey Terrace, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, sons’ partners, sister, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, Noel and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

Shiels (Cookstown) 21st October 2025. Peacefully in Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, Joseph, RIP, formerly Westland Crescent, Cookstown, beloved husband of the late Josie, RIP, dearly loved father of Laura (Quinn) and cherished grandfather of Hannah and Matthew. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.