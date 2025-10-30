Today’s death notices – Thursday, October 30

Johnson (nee Mullin), Carrickmore formerly Long Island, USA, 28th October 2025, Ann (Annie), RIP. Peacefully in Springlawn Nursing home. Sister of Rose McGreevy (John), Peggy McCloskey (Tom), Peter (Carmel), Mickey (Noilin), Pat (Bernadette) and the late Kitty McGeogh (Johnny), Teresa Whitehead (Tony) and Seamus (Nuala), RIP. Remains reposing at FMC Funeral Home at Milestone Centre, Quarry Rd, Carrickmore, on Wednesday 29th 4pm to 9pm and Thursday 30th 2pm until removal at 7pm to St. Colmcille’s Church for 7.30pm. Requiem mass at 11am on Friday 31st October with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed via parish webcam: https://www.termonmaguircparish.com/churches/church-of-st-colmcille-carrickmore/. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and extended family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

The death has taken place October 27th 2025 at his home of Pat Nugent – 27 Seein Park, Sion Mills and formerly of Ederney, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of the late Sadie, much loved father of Shirley, Kenneth, Adrian and Giles, and brother of Rosie, Gerard, and the late Martin, Brian and Marie. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (October 29th) from 5p.m. Funeral Service in his home on Friday (October 31st) at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. The Lord is my shepherd. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL.

Mc Aleer, Tommy. Suddenly, 24th October 2025 R.I.P. (Late of 45, Slieveard Road, Ballinamullan, Omagh BT79 7PA and formerly of 30, Essen Road, Aghyaran). Beloved husband of Mary (née Carland), much loved father of Caroline Cairns (Daniel), Gerald (Claire), Emma (Conor) and Conor, loving granda of Dáire, Éabha-Rose and Oisín, dearest brother of Mary (Mc Hugh), Brendan, Bernie (Devenney), Jean (Mc Menamin), Paul and the late baby Philomena, Seamus, Charlie, Anna and P.J., cherished son of the late Annie and Jim. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday 29th October from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home on Friday 31st October at 9.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher (via the Slieveard Road and Killyclogher Road). Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. A Shuttle Bus service will be in operation from Cappagh Parish Hall (opposite St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher) to and from the family home, on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. Family flowers only please. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for him.

ZUTAUTIENE – 26th October 2025, peacefully at hospital, Laima, (Dungannon) a loving wife, sister-in-law and friend. A private funeral will take place. Will be lovingly remembered always by her husband, family and friends. ‘Rest in Peace.’