Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 16

The death has taken place in Parkmanor Oaks Care Home, Belfast on December 15th 2025 of Patrick (Paddy) Duddy, 9 Iona Villas, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Lida, much loved father of Rory (Cathy), Ashley (Sean Óg), Ryan (Katrina) and Déirdragh (Ben), dearly loved grandfather of Ruairí, Éimheár, Rónán, Elizabeth, Cara, Lorcán, Ruán and Fionn and dear brother of Ann, Billy, Eddie and the late Eileen, Charlie, Maxine and Muriel. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (December 16th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (December 18th) at 9.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. to 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

ELLIOTT, Vera 15th December 2025 Peacefully at Glenview Care Home, Vera, late of 1 Hawthorn Lane, Dungannon and formerly of Glencrew Road, Aughnacloy. Loving wife of the late Dave, devoted mother of Nevin and Rodney and mother-in-law of Helen and Uta. Funeral service in Aughnacloy Methodist Church on Thursday 18th December 2025 at 12 noon, followed by interment in St James Parish Churchyard, Aughnacloy. House closed. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “Absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5 v 8

Rutledge – December 12th 2025 (peacefully) at Sanville Private Nursing Home, Coalisland, Thomas Stewart, formerly of 11 Westland Road South, Cookstown, beloved Son of the late Edward and Elizabeth, loving Brother of the late Ted and a dearly loved lifetime Friend of Bobby, Ann, Joanne and Thomas Cardwell. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Tuesday evening (December 16th) from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Stewart’s Life will take place in Lissan Parish Church on Wednesday, December 17th at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery (at 1:00pm approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan Parish Church, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Gone to be with Christ, which is far better”

Comac Brendan, 117A Old Caulfield Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, BT70 3NQ, December 15th 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late George and Elizabeth Comac, beloved husband of Bridie, treasured father of Carrie Louise Thorpe (Robbie) and Olivia McGuckin (John), brother of the late Mary (McCann) and Dolores (McKenna). Beloved grandfather of Ollie, Eddie, Lilly and Sadie. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake times from 5pm to 9pm on today Monday and 12 noon to 9pm on Tuesday. Wednesday morning private to family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his family circle, friends and neighbours.

Quinn, Eileen Peacefully at her home, (8, Tamlaght Road, Omagh BT78 5AW), surrounded by her loving family, 14th December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Paula (Paddy), Sean (Donna), Brian (Sinéad), Sinéad and Patricia (Peter), sister of Francie, Breige, Philly and the late Packie, Mary, Micky, Veronica, Pete, Josie and Dan. Reposing at the family home on Monday 15th December from 5.30 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Tuesday 16th December from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Wednesday 17th December at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Rory, Ciara, Peadar, Conor, Eimear, Aisling, Pauric, Aine, Oliver, Ronan and Sarah, her great-grandchild Daithi and wide family circle. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

McCann (Knockadoo Road, Cookstown). Desmond, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, December 14th, 2025, (R.I.P). Beloved husband of Maura (nee O’Neill). Loving father of Sarah, Mary-Ann, Charles and Laura. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Niamh, Christopher, Lucia, Eimear, Larry, Emma, Jimmy, Grace and baby Donny (RIP). Dear brother of Malachy, Brendan, and the late Pat, Vera (Donaghy) and Fr. Charles McCann (R.I.P). You will be forever missed and always in our hearts. May your gentle soul rest in peace. Desmond’s remains will repose at his late residence for a wake to family and close friends on Monday (December 15th) and Tuesday (December 16th) from 4:00pm – 9:00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (December 17th) at 11:00am for 11.30am requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Lissan followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Desmond’s funeral Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-lissan Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, daughter in-law, sons in-law, grandchildren, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. House private on morning of funeral.