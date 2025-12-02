Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 2

Taylor (nee Lawless) (29 St. Jeans Avenue, Cookstown, BT808DQ), Anne, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family, November 29th, 2025 (R.I.P). Loving wife of Leslie. Devoted mother of Brian, Lesley (Talbot) and Chris also mother in-law of Anne, Jason and Emma. Precious grandmother of Aimee and Ben. Cherished sister of Rosemary (Mooney), Jean (Bradley), Mickey and Joe. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Trea Lawless (R.I.P). Anne’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today Monday (December 1st) from 6:00pm – 9:30pm and on Tuesday (December 2nd) from 12:00 noon – 9:30pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (December 3rd) at 10:50am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:30am Requiem Mass, followed by private cremation. Anne’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish St. Anthony Pray for her. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

The death has taken place December 1st 2025 at her home of Martha Mc Cafferty (née Robinson), 16 Whin Road, Burndennett. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Diane, Sean and the late Jacqueline, dearly loved grandmother of Seán and Oisín, and sister of Vera, Kay, Brian and the late Cecil and Jimmy. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (December 2nd) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (December 3rd) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Cloughcor at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, grandsons, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish https://www.churchservices.tv/cloughcor

BUCHANAN, Eileen Hazel Jean November 30th 2025 peacefully at her home 162, Victoria Road, Bready (surrounded by her loving family), much loved and devoted wife of Alastair, cherished mum of Stephen, Ian and Sharon, loving mother-in-law of Emma, Rachel and Christopher, adored granny of Kate, James, Robbie, Max and George, dearest sister of William and Ruby, a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Private burial will take place in Mountcastle Cemetery. Service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held in Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 3rd December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to The Good News for Everyone or Marie Curie) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Chch Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT473QQ. Everyone is welcome to call at the family home from 5pm on Monday and from 11am on Tuesday. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day,” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.

Carberry, née McCann (Coalisland) November 29th 2025. Grainne R.I.P., 1 Gortgonis Villas, beloved wife of Gerard, dearly loved mother of Eoghan (Jayne) and Niamh (Fionntan), loving granny of Páidí, Gracie and the late baby Pippa, much loved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Eugene and dear sister of Seadhna, Mairead and Eugena. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughter, son, family circle and friends.