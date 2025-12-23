Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 23

Willoughby 22nd December 2025 Peacefully at Nightingale Care Home, Joseph (Joe), late of Farriter Road, Dungannon. Dear friend of the Stinson family, Jean and the late John, and Geoffery, Joanne and Colin. Funeral on Wednesday 24th December 2025 at 1.30 p.m., in the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Son Funeral Directors, followed by interment in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Churchyard. Friend and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F Martin & Sons, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Tuesday 23rd December 2025 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by Jean, Geoffery, Joanne, Colin and their families. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed”.

McGahan, Edmund R.I.P died 22nd December 2025 and formerly of 86 Drumaspil Road, Dungannon. Beloved brother of Peadar, Rosemarie (McKenna) and the late Malachy, Paul and Des. Son of the late Jimmy and Rose McGahan. Edmund will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND from 6pm to 9pm on Monday and on Tuesday from 12noon until 3.15pm. Removal to St Brigid’s Church, Killyman, BT71 6QW for 4pm overnight repose. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am, Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and the extended McGahan family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

MILLAR, DECEMBER 21st, 2025 DAVID Suddenly but peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 52 Old Mountfield Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Pat, devoted father of Andrew (Helen) and Niall. Much-loved step-grandfather of Shania and Luke, cherished grandfather of Aimee, Elana and Amara. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the funeral service from 12.30pm Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cardiac Assessment Unit, Omagh Hospital Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”.