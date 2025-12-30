Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 30

Kelly, Mary (Nee Caulfield) Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving Family, 28th December 2025, 8 Dunmore Lane, Cookstown BT80 9UG. Beloved wife of the late Patrick RIP much loved mother of Brendan (Ann), Paddy (Phyllis), Linda Lennon (John), Rita Gilmore (Adrian), Pauline Cummings (Colm), Geraldine Teague (Vivian) and Michael (Kelley). Sister of the late John, Billy, Sadie (Kelly) and Peter RIP. Mary will be reposing at her late residence 8 Dunmore Lane, Cookstown today Monday 29th December and tomorrow Tuesday 30th December from 12pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday 31st December at 11am in St Michaels Church Lissan, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, house private morning of funeral please. Deeply regretted by her beloved sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Donations in lieu of Flowers to Marie Curie. Requiem Mass can be viewed via Parish webcam. Our Lady Queen of Peace pray for her gentle soul.

Goodwin – December 29th 2025, (peacefully) at his late home 79 Cashty Rd, Omagh. Nicholas Charles (Nick), husband of the late Patricia (Patsy), dear father of Andrew (Helene), Claire (Dave) and the late Karen (Mark). Also a much loved grandad of George, Thomas, Holly, Emma, Daniel, Lucy and Charlotte and great-grandad of Freya. House strictly private please. Private funeral Monday January 5th 2026 in Hood & Co Undertaker’s Funeral Home, service at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle and his many friends. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to all of the people who cared for Nick over the past three years.

Morgan, (25 Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown BT80 8HJ). Leontia, suddenly, December 29th, 2025 (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Paul and mother in-law of Marie. Precious grandmother of Naomi and Nicole. Beloved daughter of the late James and Sarah Anne (R.I.P). Dear sister of Mary Alice (Sean Hughes), Margaret (Hilard Thompson R.I.P), Seamus (Pauline), Eamon (Bernie), Declan and Damien. Leontia’s remains will repose at Niall A Loughran Funeral Directors for a wake on Tuesday (December 30th) from 10:30am until 3pm and from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (December 31st) at 10:30 for 11am requiem mass in Church of the Most Holy Trinity Cookstown followed by burial in Forthill cemetery. Leontia’s funeral mass can be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her son, daughter in-law, granddaughters, her brothers, sisters, brothers in-law and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and her wider family circle.

Donnelly (Benburb) December 27th 2025. Edward (Eddie / Ned) R.I.P., 6 Moyard Way, beloved husband of Margaret and dearly loved father of Adrian, Sean, Arthur, Dermot, Cormac and Margo. Edward will repose at his home this Monday evening from 8.00pm. Funeral on Wednesday from his home at 9.30am to St. Jarlath’s Church, Clonfeacle for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family circle. House Private on Wednesday morning please. Edward Requiem Mass can be viewed on clonfeacle.onlinemass.org

WALKER (nee Elliott) – 28th December 2025, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Enniskillen Road, Ballinamallard. Florence Margaret, devoted wife of the late John James (Jimmy); dearly-loved mother of Peter and Mandy, dear mother-in-law of Caroline and Simon and much-loved grandmother of Niamh, Caoimhe, Eoin, Charlotte and Patrick. A dear sister of Violet (the late Noel) and the late Leslie (the late Mary). House private, please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 30th December between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Florence will take place in Ballinamallard Methodist Church on Wednesday 31st December at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballinamallard Methodist Church and Ward 6, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be made payable to W. T. Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES. Florence will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. “The Lords my Shepherd.”

McCULLOUGH – December 24th, 2025, Wilhelmina (Winnie), beloved wife of the late Thomas, Bush Road, Dungannon. Malcolm mourns the loss of his much-loved mother. Funeral Service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 31st December at 12 noon, followed by committal in Cottagequinn Cemetery. House private. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dungannon Presbyterian Church, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk