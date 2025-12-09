Today’s death notices – Tuesday, December 9

Mullan (Omagh, formerly Fintona) 8th December 2025 Michael peacefully at Omagh Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved son of the late Sissy and Michael RIP. Devoted father to Kevin (Carole) and the late Bryan RIP. Cherished grandfather of Brannon, Tirynn and Keogan. A dear brother to Margaret (Charlie), Annis (Pat) and Bryan (Patricia). Remains reposing at O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home 59 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh BT79 0JP from 6:30pm to 9pm today Monday 8th December and tomorrow Tuesday 9th December from 3pm to 9pm. Requiem mass Wednesday 10th December 2025 at 11am in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and friends.

JACKSON, (née SMYTH), DECEMBER 8th, 2025 MARY (FLORENCE) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 80 Bridge Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved wife of the late Arnold Joseph (Joe), devoted mother of Arnold (Alison), Noel and the late Valerie. A dear sister of the late Ernie, Jim, Marjorie and Jackie. House Strictly Private Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home today (Monday) and Tuesday from 6-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Florence will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church on Wednesday at 1:30pm followed by a private family committal in adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and her many dear friends, “Safe in the Arms of Jesus”

KYLE (nee McFarland) 7th December 2025 (peacefully) at her home, 124 Tullyneil Road, Sixmilecross, Emily Eveline (Emma), dearly loved wife of the late Percy, loving mother of Albert (Ruth), Ivor (Jean), Edward (Wilma), Raymond (Averil) and the late Christopher, dear granny of Chloe, James, Deborah, Christopher and Andrew, great-granny of Ivy and Norah, a much loved sister and aunt. House strictly private. Funeral service in Cappagh Parish Church (kindly granted) on Wednesday at 1 pm. There will be an opportunity to meet the family before the service from 12 noon, at the Church. Interment afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Carers who looked after our mother in her final days (cheques MUST be made payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson and Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Will be sadly missed by her loving family and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd“

Logue, Terry Peacefully, 8th December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Josephine, much loved father of Terry, Bernie, Sharon, Anne, Cathy, Teresa and Gerard, cherished son of the late Peter and Mary. Reposing at the family home, tomorrow, Tuesday 9th December from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home (28, Listymore Park, Castlederg BT81 7LN), on Thursday 11th December at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, Drumnabey. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The wake will be a walk in, walk out system. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Our Lady Of Lourdes, Pray For Him.

The death has taken place December 7th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Joe Mc Granaghan, 4 Tulacorr Drive, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Sharon, much loved father of Oran, Justin and Oíse, father-in-law of Maureen and Roisin and dearly loved grandfather of Zara, Callum, Lucas, Darragh and Lacey. Reposing at his home on Monday (December 8th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (December 10th) at 11.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, cousins and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

HARPUR, December 7th, 2025 ROBERT Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 29 Ferguson Crescent, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of Lila. A devoted father of Uel (Frances) and Irene (Derek). A much-loved grandfather of David (Maddy), Stuart, Claire, Rachel and Matthew. House Strictly Private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robert will be held in Killeter Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia N.I Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “At Peace”

Brady (nee Mc Grath) (St Helens and Coalisland) Marie’s remains are due to arrive on tomorrow Tuesday afternoon at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road at 4pm for overnight repose. Mass for the Dead will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, and the entire Mc Grath family circle.