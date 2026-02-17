Today’s death notices – Tuesday, February 17

McGready, Patrick (Paddy), 92 Cadian Road, Eglish, Dungannon, Co Tyrone February 15th 2026 peacefully at his home. Much loved brother of Bernadette (Jones), Finbar and the late Nan, Rosie, Mickey, Bridget, Winnie, Bessie, Peter, Johnny, Angela and Oliver RIP. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Wednesday at 1.15pm to St Patrick’s Church, Eglish for 2pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sister Bernadette (Jones), brother Finbar, sisters in law Eilish and Angela, Nieces, Nephews and entire family circle. House open from 5pm to 9pm Monday 16th, 11am to 9pm Tuesday 17th, family and friends only on the morning of the funeral.

McDaid, Arthur Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 15th February 2026 R.I.P. Husband of the late Rosemary, beloved partner of Margaret, much loved father of Jason, Ashleen, Jonathan (Nicole) and Leanne, loving granda of Gareth, Alex, Mollie, Kelsey, Rory, Ronan, Regan, Alanna and Dáithí and great-granda of Archie and Eli, dearest brother of Jim, Gerard, Liam, Bernadine, Una and the late Maureen, cherished son of the late Jim and Molly. Reposing at the family home, (6, O’Nolan Park, Strabane BT82 9EW), on Tuesday 17th February from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home on Thursday 19th February at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in Melmount Old Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for Arthur.

Simpson, Bernadette, née Madden (83 Murraywood, Waringstown, Lurgan and formerly Donaghmore) Died peacefully at her home in Waringstown, surrounded by her loving family, on 14th February 2026. Much loved wife of Walter. Treasured mother of Donna, Dionne, Scott and Sarah. Cherished grandmother of Ben, Hayden, Kayla, Alyana, Sabrin and Emily. Dearest sister of Brendan, Michael, Francie, John and the late Desmond. Daughter of the late George and Mary. Bernadette’s remains will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore today Monday 16th February at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 17th February followed by burial in adjacent cemetery. House Strictly Private. Lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

McCULLAGH Dominic formerly of 172 Greencastle Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone BT79 7RU passed away peacefully at home on 15th February, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, devoted father of Damian (Clare), Fiona, Peter (Kerry), Emma (Kevin). Doting granda of Oisin, Aoife, James, Eirinn and Ryan. Much loved brother of Sarah, Gerard, Anne and the late Pete. Son of Peter and Mary McCullagh. Dominic’s remains will repose at his late residence from 4pm today Monday 16th. Funeral from there on Wednesday 18th at 10:30am approximately for 11:00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Greencastle. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time only please on morning of the funeral. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Padre Pio pray for him.

CROZIER, FEBRUARY 16th, 2026 WILLIAM JOHN Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Omagh Hospital and late of 1 Ecclesville Way, Fintona. Formerly New Park, Dromore. Dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce. Devoted father of David (Shirley), Sandra (Raymond) and Ivan (Jayne). A much-loved granda of Mark, Jason, Ellen, Andrew, Laura, Rachel, Aaron, Emma and Zoe. Loving great-granda of Jack and Cassie. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Monday (Today) from 4-9pm and Tuesday from 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William will be held in Togherdoo Methodist Church on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Togherdoo Methodist Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”