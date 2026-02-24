Today’s death notices – Tuesday, February 24

FORBES – 22nd February 2026, peacefully at Lisadain Private Nursing Home, Hillsborough, Margaret Sybil, late of Woodlawn Drive, Dungannon. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn, dear and loving sister of Phyllis and the late Ada, Trevor, Ronnie, Ian, Norman, Eunice Yvonne and Ann, also a much-loved sister-in-law and aunt. House closed. Service of Thanksgiving in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Thursday 26th at 2pm. A private family interment will precede the service. No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Dementia NI, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by the wider family circle. ‘The Lord’s My Shepherd’

Quinn (Derrylaughan), 21st February 2026 suddenly in a R.T.A Conor R.I.P. Beloved son of Bernie (nee Gates) and Hugh. Cherished father of Riley, Garry, Cathair, Turlough. Much loved brother of Roisin (Dean Marshall), Padraig (Álanna), Cathal (Roxanne). Grandson of John and Mary Gates and the late Paddy and Mary Ellen Quinn R.I.P. Conor will be reposing on Monday night at his parent’s house, 44 Derrylaughan Road, Coalisland, BT71 4QR until removal on Wednesday to St Brigid’s Church Brocagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Wake times are as follows: Monday night – house private please. Tuesday 9am to 10pm. All are welcome morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations to Northland Addiction Treatment Centre. Donation box in the family home or c/o Patsy Taggart Funeral Services. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, mother, father, sister, brothers, grandparents, sisters in law, brother in law, niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, Nicole Colhoun, Grainne Morrow and the extended Quinn and Gates family circle and friends.

FARLEY, Jon. Jon, February 23, 2026 (suddenly) at home in Cookstown, much loved son of Ruth and the late John, dearest brother of Stephen (Caroline), Michael (Katrina) and Karen (Mark), also a dear brother-in-law of Anna, beloved uncle of Jonathan, Stefan, Hannah, Matthew, Jamie and Hannah and great-uncle of Ruby, Molly, Rory, Phoebe and Jude. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold, never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind.

Irwin (née Rowe) – February 21st 2026 (peacefully) at Ashbrook Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving Family, Barbara Elizabeth, dearly loved Wife of the late Jack, 66 Ballymaguire Road, Stewartstown, much loved Mother of Trevor, Grace, Valerie, Jacqueline and Rayner, a dear Mother-in-Law of Eunice, Stephen and Lisa; also Harold and Marius, a loving Grandmother of Stephen, Kylie, Sarah, Demi, Jack, Jamie, Nicole, Trent, Jodie, Lori and Logan, Great Grandmother of David, James, Lydia, Samuel, Sarah, Annalise, Kayce, Austin, Zac, Abigail, Miley, Taylor, Noah and Arthur and dearest Sister of Maurice, Raymond, Olive, Hazel and the late Maxwell, Willie and Gordon. Wake private. All welcome at the Family home on Tuesday, February 24th for A Service of Thanksgiving for Barbara’s Life, commencing at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Ardtrea Parish Churchyard at 2:00pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Family and the entire Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Hoy-Henry (54 Ballinderry Bridge Road, BT80 0BT). Laura, tragically as a result of a road traffic accident, February 21st 2026 (R.I.P). Precious daughter of Dympna Hoy (nee McCann) and Dessie Henry also stepdaughter of Benny O’Neill and Marie Henry (nee Quinn). Devoted mother of Laoise (O’Neill). Cherished sister of Liam (Denise), Noleen, Anthony, Rebecca (Callum), Lesley-Anne (Noel), Stephen, David (Jessica) and the late Linda (Owens) (R.I.P). Cherished granddaughter of the late Rosemary and Tony (McCann) and the late Florence and Finley Henry (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio pray for her. Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her mother, father, step mum, daughter, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, friends, neighbours and her wider family circle.

MONTGOMERY, FEBRUARY 22nd 2026 WILLIAM THOMAS. Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 25a Castlegore Road, Castlederg. Much loved husband of Irene, devoted father of Lisa (Jonny) and Gillian (Wesley). A dear brother of Robert, Gerald and the late Martha and Rebecca. House Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of William will be held in Derg Parish Church, on Wednesday at 12.30pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Derg Parish Future Fund. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in God’s keeping”.