Today’s death notices – Tuesday, February 3

Boner Cookstown, 1st February 2026, Daniel (Dan) RIP. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Maggie) RIP, cherished father of Cathy, Patrick, Myles, Michael and Stephen. Brother of the late Mary, Sally, Patsy, Sheila and Kathleen RIP. Father-in-law to May, Biljana, Pauline and Kate. Grandfather to Daniel, Ethan, Sarah, Leo, Felix, Elizabeth, Matthew and Michael. Daniel’s remains will repose in KM Quinn Funeral Home (18 Coagh Road, Cookstown BT80 8RL), wake commencing today Monday 2nd February from 5pm–9pm and Tuesday 3rd February from 3pm–9pm. Daniel’s remains will leave KM Quinn Funeral Home at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wednesday 4th February at Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, with burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only and donations in lieu of flowers to Mary’s Meals. St Brigid pray for his gentle soul.

WESTON (née ALEXANDER), January 30th 2026, Margaret Sylvia Daphne. Peacefully at The Somme Nursing Home, Belfast, aged 100 years. Widow of R I M (Bobby) Scott (49 years) and C A (Tony) Weston. A devoted mother of Charles, Robert and David Scott and loving stepmother of Richard, Christopher and Neil Weston. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, step-grandmother and step-great grandmother. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Daphne will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Tuesday 10th February at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

WILKINSON, February 2nd 2026, Robert James. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 11 Castleview, Newtownstewart. Dearly beloved husband of June. A devoted father of Noel, Robert, Andrew, Philip, Kasey and Gemma. A much-loved grandfather and dear brother of Albert, Lenny, Brian, Dessie, Lizzie, Valerie and the late William. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home this evening from 7pm and from 12 noon–9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robert will be held in Baronscourt Parish Church on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”.

Curran (Dungannon), Ann (née McHugh) R.I.P., 2nd February 2026, peacefully with her family at home. Cherished mother of Maria, Linda, Kathy, Gary (George) and the late Anthony and baby Patricia R.I.P. Much loved sister of Nellie, Francie, Rose, Tommy and the late Mary, Agnes, Charlie, Collette, Alice and Patsy R.I.P. Devoted grandmother of 16 grandchildren and the late Johnny R.I.P. and great-grandmother of 18 great grandchildren. Daughter of the late Patrick and Alice McHugh R.I.P. Ann will be reposing at her home, 245 Coalisland Road, Dungannon, BT71 6EP, from 3pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday to St Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 10am Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the extended Curran and McHugh family circle and friends. St Padre Pio pray for her. St Brigid pray for her.

The death has taken place February 2nd 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Rita Boyle (née Lafferty), 2 Olympic Drive, Strabane and formerly of Ballindrait. Beloved wife of the late Mickey, much loved mother of Michael (Una), Christine, John (Margaret) and Martin (Gertie), dearly loved grandmother of Ciarán, Kevin, Aodhán, Sarah-Jane and Rachel, loving great grandmother of Alannah, Rosa, Maeve, Norah and Yoshi, and sister of Sean, Maureen, Susie and the late Anna, Charlie and Liam. Reposing at her home on Monday (February 2nd) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (February 4th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m., with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. TO 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McCausland, Sarah Jane (née Lynch), February 2nd 2026. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late George, devoted mum of Gary and Wendy, adored granny of Jake, Sarah-Jane, Susan and Greg. Funeral leaving her late home, 5 Maple Road, Ballymagorry, on Wednesday 4th February at 2.30pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 3.00pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheque made payable to Leckpatrick Parish Church Building Fund) c/o Mr Geoffrey Kelly, 15 Cananacor View, Ballymagorry, Strabane, Co Tyrone BT82 0BL. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “Forever in our thoughts”.

SHAW (née Fowler), 1st February 2026, peacefully at hospital, Amanda Jane (Jean), late of Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, Dungannon. Loving mother of Jason (Natasha) and Daryl. Dearly loved grandmother of Jamie, Luke and Caleb. Much loved sister of Ann, Fiona, Ruth and dear partner of Donald, a close and loving cousin of Daphne and a precious friend of Paula. House strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 4th at 12 noon, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation if desired payable to ‘NICHS’ (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘God saw her getting weary and cure was not to be, He put His arms around her and whispered, “come to me”’.

McCAUSLAND, 31st January 2026 (suddenly) at hospital, Leslie Ernest, late of 13 Thornlea, Omagh, dearly loved husband of Gillian and the late Mary (Lily), loving father of Brian (Carol) and Colin, a much loved brother and uncle. Funeral from his late home on Wednesday at 1pm for service in Clogherney Presbyterian Church, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o JH Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Tuesday from 2–8pm. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”