Today’s death notices – Tuesday, January 13

We regret to inform you that death has taken place of Mary Rose McGonagle née Dunne peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 11th of January 2026, may she rest in peace. Late of 4 Woodend Park, Derry Road, Strabane, BT82 8PR. Beloved wife of the late William (Billy) RIP. Loving mother of Geraldine, Paul, Christine, Catherine, Claire and William. Devoted grandmother of Joseph, Lauren, Niall, Niamh, Grace, Jack, Aaron, Rachel, Matthew, Aidan, Alayna and the late Megan and Adam RIP. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary Dunne RIP and dear sister of Michael, Anne, Christine, Brendan and Dominic and the late Teresa and Clare RIP. Very deeply regretted by her daughters in law, sons in law, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the entire McGonagle and Dunne family circles. Reposing at her late home. Wake commencing at 7pm Monday (12th). Family time please from 10pm to 11am. Funeral on Wednesday 14th of January 2026 leaving her late home at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to WHSCT Ward 26, Altnagelvin c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.

Kerry Bridget Mallon (née McGurgan), Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone, late of 15 Main Street, Sixmilecross BT79 9NH and formerly of Fintona, Co Tyrone, died suddenly in Altnagelvin Hospital, on Friday 9th January 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Kieran and treasured mother of sons Dalton, Ryan and Michael and daughter Erin. Cherished daughter of Michael Snr. and the late Marie. Loving sister of the late Michael Jnr. Kerry will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 1pm on Wednesday 14th January 2026. The wake is strictly private. Kerry will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Friday 16th January 2026 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Kerry will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

HILL (nee Latimer) – January 10th, 2026, peacefully at hospital. Margaret, Gortin Heights, Edendork, Dungannon, dearly beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Jacqueline (John), Michelle (John), Nicola (John) and Orla, loving grandmother of Ryan (Michaela), Fiontan, Ben, John and great grandmother of Conan, and new arrival Aodhan, a much loved sister of Sadie and Dermot, Billy, Hazel, Sheila and the late Edie, a dear aunt to her nephews and nieces. Funeral Service on Tuesday 13th January in Brackaville Church of Ireland Parish Church (Dungannon Road, Coalisland BT71 4HT) at 1.00 pm, followed by interment in Tullanisken Parish Churchyard, Newmills. House strictly private. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family circle and friends. “The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind”.

BYERS, Sarah (Iris) 12th January 2026, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Sarah “Iris”, late of Sandy Row, Fivemiletown. A beloved wife of Brian and a devoted mother of Mark. Also, a very dear sister of Hazel and the late William James and a dear aunt. Family home private please. Iris will be arriving to St Margaret’s Parish Church, Clabby, today at 7.00pm, where everyone is welcome to attend. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Iris will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.30pm in St Margaret’s Parish Church, Clabby, followed by a private family interment. The family will be greeting anyone attending the service on Tuesday from 12.30pm. Donations in memory of Iris are to St Margaret’s Parish Church Restoration Fund and Faith Mission. Please make all cheques payable to “St Margaret’s Parish Church Restoration Fund” and “Faith Mission” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Iris will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “The Lord’s my Shepherd.”