Today’s death notices – Tuesday, January 27

The death has taken place January 24th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Carlan Mc Cullagh (née O’Neill) 5 Riverview Close, Moyle Road, Newtownstewart and formerly of Strabane. Dearly loved wife of Shauna, cherished daughter of Wendy and Sean ONeill and much loved sister of Sean, Roisin and Tiarnach. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 27th) from 12 noon. Funeral Service FOR FAMILY ONLY in her home on Thursday (January 29th) at 2p.m. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken wife, mum, dad, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew and nieces Leah, Connie, Georgia, Caleb, Cailey Rae, Madison and family circle. No Flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers please to the Renal Unit, Omagh c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL.

The death has taken place January 13th 2026 of May Mills (née Boyle) Manchester and formerly of Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of Greg, Barbara and Kieran, dearly loved grandmother of Georgina, Eloisa, Isabella, Ollie and Oísín and sister of Evelyn, Terry, Maria and the late Agatha, Kevin, Frances and Cathal. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Monday (February 2nd) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Tuesday (February 3rd) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply loved by her daughter, sons, brother, sisters, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Good Morning Strabane Community Project c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Treacy, Eamon (Patrick) RIP. Killyclogher Omagh. 25th January 2026. Died peacefully in palliative care Omagh Hospital surrounded by his loving family, late of 5 Gardenville Avenue, Omagh. Beloved husband of the late Eileen RIP, loving father of Sean (Kate), Gerard (Yvonne) and Mariea (Stevie). Much loved granda of Darragh, Eilish, Shannon, Paul, Ceara, Mark, Shane, Laura and Amy. Brother of TJ (Garrison) and predeceased by sister Mary (Enniskillen). Eamon is reposing at his home address today for family and close friends please. Wake commences Monday 26th January and Tuesday 27th January. Removal on Wednesday 28th January at 9.30am travelling along Old Mountfield Road to St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in adjoining Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the webcam on www.cappaghparish.com Eamon will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and entire family and friends circle. Our Lady Of Knock pray for him.