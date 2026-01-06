Today’s death notices – Tuesday, January 6

PORTER, JANUARY 5th, 2026 THOMAS (JAMES) Peacefully at 29 Drumquin Road, Castlederg. Dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth. Devoted father of Neville and Esther. Loving father-in-law of Jennifer and Jonathan. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Alex, Poppy, Henry, Oliver, Lucy and Thomas. Dear brother of Audrey, Olga, Rosemary and the late Kathleen and Cecil. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Tuesday from 2-8pm. Funeral Service for the late James will be held in his late home on Wednesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “With Christ which is far better” Philippians 1:23

FOSTER, JANUARY 5th, 2026 HARVEY JOSEPH IRVINE Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 1 Craigavon Road, Fintona. Dearly beloved husband of Olive, devoted father of David. A much-loved grandfather of Jack and dear brother of Noelle (Raymond). Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harvey will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Fintona Presbyterian Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in God’s keeping”.

The death has taken place January 5th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Catherine Mc Glynn (née Maxwell), 24 Colman Fold, Strabane and formerly of Iona Villas, Strabane. Much loved mother of Bronagh (Alan) and Morgan (Dean), dearly loved grandmother of Calum, Freddie and Charlie, loving daughter of the late Rita and Charlie Maxwell, sister of the late Colm and Stephen and former wife of Brendan. Reposing at her daughter Morgan St Marts home, 45 Brookvale, Strabane on Monday (January 5th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Wednesday (January 7th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Lennox – January 3rd 2026 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family, Joseph Thomas (Joe), dearly loved Husband of Linda, 4 Dunmore Lane, Claggan, Cookstown, precious Daddy of Joanne (Robert), Emma (Ronan) and Kyle (Corie), proud Granda of Harry, Bobby, Noah, Tilly and Annie and devoted Son of Peggy and the late Tom. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Joe’s Life will take place in Lissan Parish Church on Wednesday, January 7th at 1:00pm, followed by a private Family burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis Cancer Care, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “A heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special who cannot be replaced”.

Mc Loughlin (Nee Connolly) Omagh Margaret, 4th January 2026, peacefully in Meadowbank Care Home, late of Dergmoney Heights Omagh. Loving wife of the late Eddie R.I.P., daughter of the late Margaret and Francis R.I.P., sister to the late Jamie and Frank R.I.P. Devoted mother of Sean, Marion, Elaine and the late Eddie R.I.P., grandmother to Nicola and great grandmother to Tommy. Margaret will be received into St Patricks Church, Drumquin, on Tuesday 6th January 2026 at 6pm and Requiem Funeral Mass on Wednesday 7th January 2026 at 11am, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private and family flowers only please. Margaret will be deeply missed by her son, daughters, son in laws, daughter in law, friends, neighbours and entire family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy on her soul.