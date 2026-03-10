Today’s death notices – Tuesday, March 10

Devlin Eamon, Omagh. Peacefully in South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Michael and Eleanor Devlin R.I.P. Husband to Diane, cherished father to Katrina, Michelle (Mark), Christopher R.I.P., Eamonn, Triona (Dave) and Joanne. Much loved grandfather to Mathew, Tiffeny, Shane, Tyrone, Cody, Molly-May, Alfie, Harry and Libby, great-grandfather to Ivy-Mae. Eamon will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home, 21 Aughnamoyle Road, Omagh BT78 5JX on Tuesday 10th March 2026 and Wednesday 11th March 2026 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Thursday 12th March 2026 in Sacred Heart Church for 10am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Drumragh Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Montague Patrick Joseph (Pat), Corrainey Gardens, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, March 8th 2026 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late James and Annie, brother of Molly, Stephen, Margaret, Brendan, Kathleen and the late Malachy and Alice R.I.P. Pat’s previous residence of Corrainey Gardens is strictly private and he will repose at 35 Drumglass Way, Dungannon for a wake on Monday 9th March from 4pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Aughnagar. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle. May he rest in peace.