Today’s death notices – Tuesday, March 3

Mc GINLEY, Eileen. Peacefully with her family, in Sanville Nursing Home, Coalisland, Eileen, RIP, beloved wife of the late Neil, RIP, much loved mother of Jim (Eithne), Martin (Pauline), Terri (Andy) and Loretta, dear sister of Nora, Gertie and the late Annie, Lizzie, Rosemary, Kitty, Brendan and Seamus RIP, dearest daughter of the late Alex and Bridget (Brady), cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Removal from Eileen’s late residence, 73, Carland Road, Dungannon BT71 4AA, on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road, Coalisland BT71 4NH for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law and entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes please pray for her. Please note Eileen will is be reposing at her late residence from 3pm on Monday. Wake times: Monday from 3pm until 10pm, Tuesday from 10am until 10pm, Wednesday late residence will be private for family members only please. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.

BROWNE, March 2nd 2026, William John (Willie). Peacefully at Hillcrest Care Facility and late of Garvagh, Clanabogan. Loving brother of the late Isobel (Robinson), May (Black), Freddie and George. Remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4–8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Willie will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by committal in Dublin Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Hillcrest Care Facility, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

The death has taken place February 28th 2026 at his home of Milkha Singh Kingh, 36 Greeves Park, Strabane and formerly of Delhi, India. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Majella, Darren, Mark and John, dearly loved grandfather of Nathan, Tai, Joshua, Caleb, Lana, Nicole and Cameron and brother of Gurnam and Shangari. Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home on Monday (March 2nd) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Service in the funeral home on Tuesday (March 3rd) at 12 noon. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren and family circle.

Mc Dowell (Coalisland) 28th February 2026. Suddenly at home, Brian, RIP, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Jackie) RIP, much loved father of Glenn, Gavin and Kiera (Gates), dear brother of Marian (Kerr) and Dermot, cherished grandfather to Evie, Aidan, Chloe, Abbie, Lucy and Sophia and loving son of the late Isobel and Seamus RIP. Very deeply regretted by the entire Mc Dowell family, sisters-in-law Patricia and Deirdre, brother-in-law Jody, daughters-in-law Eva and Sara, son-in-law Martin and the Quinn family circle. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.