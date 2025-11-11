Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 11

The death has taken place November 10th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Bríd Dunbar (née Gallagher), 2 Melmount Gardens, Strabane. Beloved wife of Tommy, much loved mother of Conor, Thomas and Cormac, mother-in-law of Ffiona, Lisa and Fionnuala, dearly loved grandmother of Maya, Beth, Ruben, Oscar, Drhuv, Lucy, Ella and Jay, loving sister of Geraldine, Ann, Seamus, Aileen, Dympna and Mary, and sister-in-law of Marita, Eugene and Margaret. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (November 11th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (November 13th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Devlin (Moortown) 9th November 2025. Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Peter, dearly beloved husband of the late Ellen Philomena and much-loved stepfather of Janet (Mullan) and the late Kevin R.I.P., and cherished brother of Gerry (New Zealand) and the late John James and Paddy R.I.P., dear brother-in-law of Josephine (Boyle). Funeral from Janet’s home, 21 Westland Road, Cookstown, BT80 8BX, at 10.15am to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Moortown, for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday 12th November. Interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed on Church Webcam (link below). Family time only please from 10pm to 10am. St. Anthony pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, brother, Janet’s husband Colum and grandchildren Stacy, Daniel, Emma Brooke and Rian, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and wider family circle. Peter’s wake will commence at 8pm on Monday.

Richardson, 8th November 2025. Suddenly, Edmond, 14 Newmills Road, Dungannon, loving husband of Sandra, devoted father of Christine and Andrew, father-in-law of Glen and Louise, much-loved grandfather of Elyse, Isaac, Arthur and Lottie, dear brother of Betty and the late Vera. Funeral service in Tullanisken Parish Church, Newmills, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday 12th November 2025, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Tuesday 11th November 2025 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. House strictly private all other times please. Family flowers only; donations may be made in Edmond’s memory to Tullanisken Parish Church, payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.”