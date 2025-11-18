Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 18

Quinn (née McNally) (Craigavon, formerly of Strabane, Co Tyrone), November 15, 2025, peacefully at Lurgan Hospital. Madeline, beloved wife of Eugene and a devoted mother of Stephen, Eileen, Marie, Mark, Sean, Caroline, and Christine. A dear mother-in-law to Annmarie, Liam, Terence (deceased), Paula, Lucy, Simon and Frank and a cherished Nanny to her 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Madeline will repose at her family home, 1 Rowan Manor, Craigavon, BT65 5AZ, today (Monday) from 5.00pm, and tomorrow (Tuesday) all day, where family and friends will be welcome to visit and pay their respects. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Anthony’s Church, Craigavon for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo. May she rest in peace. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and the entire circle. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Research UK, via www.mcalindenandmurtagh.com or by using the donation box at the wake house.

Winnie Comac, 19 Ivy Bank, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, November 15th 2025. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dear mother of Shane (Donna) and Martin (Maria), adored grandmother of Jamie, Ciara, Niamh, Marcus, Cadey and dear sister of Phil, Martin, Margaret and the late Sean, Patricia, Lavinia, Mary, Joe and Paul. Reposing at the funeral home of BJ Martin & Son, Funeral Directors, Charlemont, Moy, Co Tyrone until removal on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Wake times 4.30pm to 7.30pm on Monday and 4pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

HEYWOOD, John James (Jackie) November 16th 2025 Peacefully at his home 423, Victoria Road, Ballymagorry (surrounded by his loving family in his 87th year) much loved husband of the late Margaret, devoted dad of Adrian, Alastair, Wesley, Mark, Garvin and Jonathan, loving father-in-law of Gail, Ericia, Kerry, Laura, Carol and Karen, adored Granda and great-granda. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday 20th November at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Leckpatrick Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ (email address would be appreciated for receipts). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his many friends and entire family circle. “Forever in our thoughts” “Peace is yours, memories ours”