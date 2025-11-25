Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 25

Maguire (Killyclogher, Omagh) 24th November 2025 Tony peacefully passed away at Slieve Na Mon nursing home. Much loved husband of the late Frances RIP. Devoted father to Regina (Chris), Mairead (Hugh), Helen (Peter), Hannah (Gerard) and John (Merrece). Loving brother of the late John, Frank, Patsy, Sadie and Dotsie. Remains reposing at his late residence 56 St. Julians Road from 2-8pm on Tuesday 25th November 2025. Requiem Mass Wednesday 26th November 2025 at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

ADAMS, NOVEMBER 23rd 2025 GEORGE WILLIAM Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 1 Park Terrace, Sion Mills. Dearly beloved husband of the late Irene. A devoted father of Stephen, Audrene and Trevor. Loving father-in-law of Paula and Jolene. A much-loved granda of Lee, Rachel, Emma, Amie-Lee, Katelyn and Jack. Great-granda of Esther, Arya and Theo. Dear brother of Charlie and Mary. Friends & Family welcome to call at his late home on Monday (Today) from 6-10pm and Tuesday from 12-10pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of George will be held in his late home on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by committal in Ardstraw Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical Care Teams made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts”.

Bannon (Omagh) Mary Bernadette Nee Gilleece RIP. 23rd November 2025 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Jim, loving mother to Maureen (Jim), Brenda, Niall (Helen), Donal (Gaynor), Eileen (Peter), Orla and the late Shay (Hilary). Cherished grandmother to Laura, James, Conor, Ronan, Niamh, James and Laoise. Mary will be reposing at her family home, 9 Glenard Road BT78 5BE, Monday 24th from 3pm until 9pm, and Tuesday 25th from 1pm until 9pm. Funeral on Wednesday 26th in Sacred Heart Church for 10am Requiem Mass followed by interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. House strictly private on the morning of the funeral please. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Duncan (13 Cappagh Villas, Omagh) Deirdre (Dee), suddenly November 22nd 2025. Beloved mother of Samantha (Padraig), Daryl and Paul (Chloe). Dear sister of Eddie, Elmer, Gary, Damian and the late Paddy. Loving daughter of the late Margaret Duncan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus” FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS LATER.

Crozier, Libby, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 11 Castleview Park, Omagh, BT79 7SG, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 23rd November 2025. Beloved daughter of the late John and Rose. Treasured sister of Drew (Mary), Gerry (Margaret), Sharon (Sean) and the late John (Marian). Loving and devoted aunt to her 11 nephews and nieces. Libby will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 3pm until 8pm on both Monday 24th and Tuesday 25th of November, the wake is strictly for family and close friends only. Libby will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 9.15am on Wednesday 26th November for 10am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Killyclogher, followed by her burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Grove Hill Animal Shelter c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Libby will travel from Fintona to the Cookstown Road, and then along the Arleston Road and Old Mountfield Road to arrive at St. Mary’s Church for 9.55am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.