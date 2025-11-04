Today’s death notices – Tuesday, November 4

Daly, Patrick Joseph (Stiloga, Eglish) 2nd November 2025, peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Linda (Duffin), devoted father of Cathy (Conor), John (Colette), Louise (Joseph) and Pauric (Toni). Cherished grandfather of James, Anna, Louis, Gráinne, Dearbhla, Caoimhe, Finn, Shea, Oscar and Freya. Son of the late Denis and Hilda Daly RIP, brother of Finbar, Dominic, Brendan and the recently deceased Bernadette Loftus (RIP). May his gentle soul rest in peace. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has taken place November 2nd 2025 at his home of Liam McGinley, 350 Lisnafin Park, Strabane, and formerly of Camus Park, Strabane. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Grainne and the late Ciara, dearly loved grandfather of Sophia, and brother of Charlie, Maeve and Ursula. Reposing at his home on Monday (November 3rd) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (November 5th) at 11.45a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, granddaughter, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 9p.m. to 12 noon AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Mullan, Breea (nee Byrne) November 1st 2025. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother of Enda, Stephen (Patricia), Gregory (Jacqueline), Joy (Sean), Don (Diane) and the late Barry. Devoted granny and great-granny and loving sister of Eugene, Malachy and the late Joan, Eileen and Stephen. R.I.P. Breea’s remains will be reposing in her home, 45 Fairmount Park, Dungannon until removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Tuesday for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Malachy’s Cemetery, Edendork. Wake times from 10am – 10pm and house private on Tuesday morning please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.