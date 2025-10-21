Today’s death notices – Tuesday, October 21

Hinds (Omagh and Ballygalget) 20th October 2025 Oliver peacefully at his daughter’s residence Belfast. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and respected doctor. His remains will be reposing at O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home, 59 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh BT79 0JP from 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 6pm on Tuesday 21st October. His remains will also repose at John Smith Funeral Home, 89a High Street, Portaferry BT22 1QU from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm-8pm on Wednesday 22nd October 2025. Requiem mass on Thursday 23rd October 2025 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballygalget BT22 1QW with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Parish Webcam. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Marie Curie c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh BT78 1EE. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Coyle (nee Coyle) Stewartstown, 18th October 2025. Peacefully in Antrim Hospital with her family, Teresa, RIP, beloved wife of the late Packie, RIP, loving daughter of the late Frank and Mary, RIP, devoted mother of Dominic (Amanda), Eamon (Betty), Declan (Patricia), Laurence, Adrian (Roisin), Christopher and the late Ciaran (Susan), doting grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Peggy, Joe, Anna, Frankie, Seamus, Lizzie and Peter RIP. Removal on Wednesday morning from Teresa’s late residence, 11 West Street, Stewartstown BT71 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Stewartstown for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Anthony pray for her. Deeply regretted by the extended Coyle families, family circle and friends. Please note the following wake times: Monday 20th October 8pm until 10pm, Tuesday 21st October 10am until 10pm, Wednesday 22nd October late residence is private for family members only.

FULTON, October 18th, 2025 (SUDDENLY) ROBERT JAMES (JIMMY), late of Derrynaseer Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved son of the late Mary and Robbie, devoted brother of Olive, Frances, Charlie (Vivian), Gordon, Ethel (Andrew), Tony and the late June. A much-loved uncle of Mark, Stephanie, Lee (Natalie), Gary (Emma), Julie and the late Robbie. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 6–8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jimmy will be held in Drumquin Methodist Church on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Focus NI and Drumquin Methodist Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “At Peace.”

FULTON, October 18th, 2025 OLIVE MARGARET, peacefully but suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital and late of Derrynaseer Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Mary and Robbie, devoted sister of Frances, Charlie (Vivian), Gordon, Ethel (Andrew), Tony and the late June and Robert (Jimmy). A much-loved aunt of Mark, Stephanie, Lee (Natalie), Gary (Emma), Julie and the late Robbie. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday evening from 6–8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Olive will be held in Drumquin Methodist Church on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Focus NI and Drumquin Methodist Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended.”

Devlin 20th October 2025 Patricia RIP peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. Late of Homefarm Road, Drumcondra, Co. Dublin and Glenlark, Gortin, Co. Tyrone. Patricia will be reposing in St Francis Hospice today from 4pm until 6pm for removal to her brother’s home, 12 Pinewood Ave, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, BT79 0DB for a wake on Tuesday 21st October from 2pm until 9pm. Removal Wednesday 22nd at 9.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Rouskey, Gortin, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her siblings Mary, Michael, Josephine, Peter, Paddy, Rose and Colm, her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, neighbours, many friends and entire family circle. ON HER SOUL SWEET JESUS HAVE MERCY.