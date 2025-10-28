Today’s death notices – Tuesday, October 28

Mc Aleer, Tommy, suddenly, 24th October 2025 R.I.P. (Late of 45, Slieveard Road, Ballinamullan, Omagh BT79 7PA and formerly of 30, Essen Road, Aghyaran). Beloved Husband of Mary (née Carland), much loved father of Caroline Cairns (Daniel), Gerald (Claire), Emma (Conor) and Conor, loving granda of Dáire, Éabha-Rose and Oisín, dearest brother of Mary (Mc Hugh), Brendan, Bernie (Devenney), Jean (Mc Menamin), Paul and the late baby Philomena, Seamus, Charlie, Anna and P.J., cherished son of the late Annie and Jim. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday 29th October from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home on Friday 31st October at 9.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher (via the Slieveard Road and Killyclogher Road). Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. A Shuttle Bus service will be in operation from Youth Sport to the family home on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for him.

The death has taken place October 26th 2025 at her home of Eileen Porter – 9 Innisfree Gardens, Strabane. Much loved daughter of the late Kathleen and Michael (Mickey) Porter and dearly loved sister of Ann, Patsy, Jean, Martin, Marie, Damien, Kenneth and the late Michael. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (October 28th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (October 30th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

McCartan, 17a Ballybrack Rd, Loughmacrory 25th October 2025, Katrina (Teeny), RIP Suddenly. Cherished daughter of Sean and Clare. Beloved sister of Ciara, Liam (Roisin) and Roisin (Shaun). Auntie to Ollie and Eddie. Dearly loved granddaughter of Kathleen. Remains reposing at her late residence with wake 12 noon to 10pm Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th. Family only on morning of funeral, please. Removal at 1.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory on Wednesday 29th October for 2pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sadly missed and deeply regretted by her sorrowing father, mother, sisters, brother and their partners, nephews, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle. Family flowers only please, Donations in lieu to Termonmaguirc Friendly Care Group. Sister Clare pray for her.