Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 10

REA (nee Chambers) – December 9th, 2025, peacefully at home, Anne, Jacksonvilla, Moygashel, much loved mother of Claire and the late Joanne, devoted grandmother of Thomas and Emma-Louise and dear sister of Sheila, Derek and the late Kathryn. Funeral service for Family and Friends on Thursday 11th December in Moygashel Presbyterian Church Hall at 2.00 pm. A private family committal will precede the service. House closed. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday 10th December from 6.00 – 9.00 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Care. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her Family and all the Family Circle. “Peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn’t awake you to suffer again.”

Daly Breige, 260 Favour Royal Road, Augher, Co Tyrone, December 8th 2025 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. A much loved Mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and friend to everyone. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Funeral arrangements later. Very deeply regretted by her family and the extended McAnenly family, Moybridge, Emyvale, Co Monaghan.

PAPIEWSKA – 3rd December 2025, Anna, suddenly at home, Irish Street, Dungannon aged 58 years. A loving mother of Patricia, much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and partner of Wojciech. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Wednesday 17th December at 5pm. A private cremation will have taken place. Will be remembered and loved always by her daughter, family and partner. ‘You feel asleep with no good-byes but memories of you will never die’.

Elliott, December 9th, 2025, (peacefully) at Collegelands Private Nursing Home and late of 21 Collegelands Road, Charlemont, Moy, Edith (Edie), devoted wife and best friend of the late George, much loved mother of Stephen (Heather), Maureen (Michael), George, Stephanie (Scott) and Bryan, a cherished granny and great-granny and dear sister to Ruth and the late Jack and Ernie. Family and friends are welcome to attend a receiving service in St. James Parish Church, Moy on Thursday at 7pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Edie’s life will be held in St. James Parish Church, Moy on Friday at 2pm, followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St. James Parish Church, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk. Lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters and all the family circle. “You can weep because she died or you can smile because she lived”.

Mullan (Omagh, formerly Fintona) 8th December 2025 Michael peacefully at Omagh Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved son of the late Sissy and Michael RIP. Devoted father to Kevin (Carole) and the late Bryan RIP. Cherished grandfather of Brannon, Tirynn and Keogan. A dear brother to Margaret (Charlie), Annis (Pat) and Bryan (Patricia). Remains reposing at O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home 59 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh BT79 0JP from 6:30pm to 9pm today Monday 8th December and tomorrow Tuesday 9th December from 3pm to 9pm. Please note: A bus service from Dun Uladh, Ballinamullan will run from 5pm to 9pm to O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Home. Requiem mass Wednesday 10th December 2025 at 11am in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and friends.

The death has taken place December 9th 2025 at his home of Patrick Kennedy, 17 ONolan Park, Strabane. Beloved husband of Helena, much loved father of Kevin, Jacqueline (Niall) and Nora and brother of Patricia, Pauline and Maureen. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Tuesday (December 9th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Wednesday (December 10th) at 4p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane arriving at 4.30p.m. to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Thursday (December 11th) at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Derry Road, Strabane. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane.

NELSON (nee Willoughby) 6th December 2025, peacefully at Sandville Care Home. Hannah, late of Neville Drive, Moygashel. Dearly loved wife of the late Tommy Nelson, formerly Ballyvaddy, Brantry, Dungannon. Service of Thanksgiving in Gortmerron Baptist Church on Thursday 11th at 2pm. A private interment in Brantry Parish Churchyard will precede the Service. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Gortmerron Baptist Church c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, BT70 1EL. Will be loved and remembered always. ‘At Home with the Lord’.

The death has taken place December 8th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Helen Mullen (née Graham), 2 Marian Park, Strabane. Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of John (Anto), Jacqueline (Paul) and Steven (Shauna), dearly loved grandmother of Michael, Ryan, Shaun, Paul, Lauren, Adam and Amy and sister of Annette, Tony, Gay, Michael, Martin and the late Dessie, Ownie, Billy, Joe, Maureen, Frances, Tommy and Kathleen. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (December 9th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (December 11th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11a.m. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane.