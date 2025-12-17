Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 17

CUMBERLAND – 3rd December 2025, suddenly in Spain. Robert David Andrew, dearly loved son of the late Margaret and Jim Cumberland, Dungannon; much-loved father of Daryl and Leona; beloved brother of Raymond, Lorraine, Nigel, Garry and Desmond; and loving partner of Anne-Marie. Funeral service arrangements to follow. Family and friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday 18th December, from 6.00 pm – 8.00 pm. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, payable to Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. “Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.”

GORDON, December 14th, 2025. DOUGLAS JAMES, peacefully at Hillview Nursing Home and late of 15 Coolnagard Hollow, Omagh; dearly beloved husband of Elizabeth; devoted father of Nigel and Nicholas; and a much-loved grandad of Samuel, Finlay, Joshua and Jake. House strictly private. Funeral service by invitation only at Douglas’ request. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “You may not be here, but you will live forever in our hearts.”

POTTER – 16th December 2025 (peacefully) at hospital, Kenneth, late of Sunnymead Residential Home and formerly of Caledon, father of Mark, Isobel and Karen. Family and friends welcome at Cheevers Funeral Home, 58f Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh, BT60 1HW, on Wednesday 17th December from 7.00 pm – 9.00 pm. Funeral service in St. John’s Parish Church, Caledon, on Thursday 18th December at 11.30 am, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart & Stroke, c/o K G Cheevers & Son Funeral Directors, 58f Hamiltonsbawn Road, Armagh, BT60 1HW, or online at kgcheevers.co.uk. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”