Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 24

Colton Seamus, 59 Annaginny Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, December 23rd 2025 at his residence. Beloved husband of Caroline (nee McDonald), loving father of Ciara (Halferty), Carla (Madden), Niall, Cormac and Patrick. Father-in-law of Eamonn and Paul. Granda of Caedan, Fionnan, Clodagh, Eibhilin and Cillian. Brother of Frank, Bernie, Mary, Ann, Eilish, Joe, Margaret and the late Johnny. Son of the late John and Bridget RIP. Reposing at his late residence until removal on St Stephen’s Day at 11.20am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Malachys Church, Edendork. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Wake times Christmas Eve 12 noon to 9pm. Christmas Day 4pm to 9pm. St Stephen’s Morning family only please.

Mc Kenna, Patrick Aloysius (Wishy Attie) – 23rd December 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved father to Bernie (Adrian), Patricia (Norman), Vincent (Monica), Jo (Paul), the late Angela (Jim), Aloysius (Bronagh) and Linda (Charlie). Brother of Peter (Pete), Eileen, Susie, Peggy, Aggie, Vincent Imelda, Myles and Baby Angela (died in infacy). Missed also by his sister/brother in laws. Also a loving granda, great grandad and uncle. Wishy is reposing at his daughter Jo’s home (Slane, Co. Meath) tonight (23rd December) and will be removed to his daughter Bernie’s home tomorrow arriving at 5pm (38 Aughnagar Road, Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone BT70 2HP). Removal on Saturday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Cassidy Anne (Killyclogher) 23rd December 2025, Nee Holland, died unexpectedly at home, 17 Millbank Court, St Julian’s Road, Omagh BT79 7YE. Daughter of the late Margaret and Patrick Holland RIP. Beloved wife of Tony, treasured mother of Edele (Stephen), Sharon, Michael (Stacey). Also a loving and devoted grandmother to Oisìn, Cohan and Caelan. Sister of Eamon, Geraldine, Bernie, Liam, Fidelma and Tina. Anne will be reposing at her home address and the family would like the wake to be private please. Funeral Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 27th December 2025 in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher at 12 pm followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her devoted husband, loving daughters, son, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, precious grandchildren, brothers, sisters, friends, neighbours, and entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Mother of Perpetual Help pray for her.

CHACKO Augustine R.I.P. – passed away suddenly at home on 19th December 2025. Beloved son of Shajan and Dally. Much-loved brother of George. Late of Carlisle Road, Dungannon. May he rest in eternal peace. Augustine will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, on Saturday 27th December 2025 at 3:45pm for Requiem Mass, before going home to rest to Cochien, India. Augustine will be loved and sorely missed by his heartbroken mother, father, brother, everyone at DIMA and his friends and colleagues at Nightingale Nursing Home. All enquiries to O’Neill’s Funeral Directors, 228 Falls Road, Belfast BT12 6AH (Tel: 028 90620099) or online to www.oneillsfuneraldirectors.co.uk.

McGurk (30 Kinnigillan Road, Dunamore, Cookstown, BT80 9PH) Charles (Charlie), peacefully surrounded by his loving family December 23rd 2025 (R.I.P). Son of the late Francis and Josephine (R.I.P). Brother of Alice (O’Connor), Joe, Kevin and the late Lena (Schehr), Frank, Joan, Lucy (Stuart), John, Ann (Wadden), Bartley and Malachy (R.I.P). Brother-in-law of Maureen, Joan, Bridget, Betty, Tom and Bill. Charlie’s remains will repose at his late residence for a wake today (Tuesday) from 6pm to 10pm and tomorrow (Wednesday) from 11am to 9pm. Funeral from there on Thursday December 25th at 8:45am for 9:30am Requiem Mass in the Church of St Mary’s, Dunamore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Charlie’s funeral Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6. O Most Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

Mc Gee, John, suddenly at home (11, Collins Walk, Strabane BT82 9HY), 21st December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Kay, much loved father of Roisin (Seamus), Martin (Caroline) and the late Brendan, loving granda of Aidan and Ronan, dearest brother of Nora and cherished son of the late Mary and William. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday 23rd December from 4 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Friday 26th December at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St Mary’s Church, Melmount. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Laird Lisa Marie, December 21st 2025, suddenly at her home, 94 Allen Park, Donemana (surrounded by her loving family), much loved partner of Jason, devoted mum of Harvey and Lilyanna, loving niece of Margaret, Mitchell, William and Paul. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Wednesday 24th December at 2.00pm followed by burial in St Michael’s Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable) to Dementia UK c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her partner, son, daughter, aunts, nieces, nephews and Curry’s family circle. “Too good in life, to be forgotten in death.” “God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.”