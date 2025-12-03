Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 3

Smyth, Cathal (Charlie), Aberdeen and formerly Lisaneden, Dromore, Co Tyrone. Died peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on Monday 1st December 2025. Beloved husband of Gail and treasured father of Pauline. Cherished brother of Marion McManus (Kieran), Marjorie Donnelly (John), Pat (late Levena), Francis (Pauline) and the late Kevin. Loving and devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

O’Neill (Coalisland) 2nd December 2025. Peacefully at home with his loving family, Brian, RIP, beloved husband of Colette (Taggart), treasured father to Lavina (Adrian McCann), Barry (Róisín), Pádraig (Petrina), Róisín (Gary O’Neill), Sean (Natasha) and the late Brendan RIP, devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, dear son of the late Mary (O’Neill) and loving brother of Pat-Joe (Mary), Anthony (Goretti), Susan, Kieran (Ann), Kevin (Bridie) and the late Marie and Michael RIP. Removal from Brian’s late residence 32, Lisnastrane Park BT71 4PW on Thursday to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and entire family circle. St. Pio pray for him.

McFARLAND (née Wilson) – 2nd December 2025, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home in her 90th year, Rita, late of Bovain Road, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Rhonda, Linda, Ian, Mervyn, Tracy, Ashley and the late Alan and Alison, also a much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. House strictly private. Funeral Service in St. Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman on Thursday 4th December at 1 p.m., followed by a private interment in the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please. Donations if desired, payable to St. Andrew’s Parish Church, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. “Peacefully Sleeping.”

Finlay – 1st December 2025, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Roy James late of 55 Bunderg Rd, Douglas Bridge. Dear brother of Roberta, Ken and the late William, loving uncle of Shirley, Stephen and Jemma and good friend of Margo. Funeral Thursday 4th December in Ardstraw Parish Church, Newtownstewart, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to the “Cancer Research N.I.” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Marlow Barry, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 100 Garvallagh Road, Fintona, BT78 2EW, Fintona, died suddenly at home on Saturday 29th November 2025. Treasured father of Shane, Aoife and Daire. Beloved son of Michael and Bernie. Cherished brother of Ciaran, Aine Campbell (Michael) and the late Bronagh. Devoted uncle of Abi, Isla and Grace. Barry will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2BY from 6pm until 10pm on Monday 1st December and from 3pm until 9pm on Tuesday 2nd December 2025. Barry will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Wednesday 3rd December for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the Air Ambulance c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Barry will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along Church Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, father, mother, brother, sister, brother-in-law, nieces and entire family circle and friends. “Our Lady pray for him.”

HARRISON, Robert James, 2nd December 2025. Peacefully at his residence Robert James, 11 Drumreagh Crescent, Newmills, Dungannon. Loving husband of Mildred, devoted father of David, Roy, Allison and the late Keith, father-in-law of June, Lorraine and Simon, much loved grandfather of Nadine, Hannah, Bethany, Harrison and Jonathan and great grandfather of Lily and Lottie. Funeral service in Tullanisken Parish Church on Thursday 4th December 2025 at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private, family and close friends welcome on Wednesday 3rd December 2025 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Robert’s memory payable to Tullanisken Parish Church c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, family and family circle. “In God’s care you rest above, in our hearts you rest with love.”