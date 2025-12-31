Today’s death notices – Wednesday, December 31

McCARTER (Nee Courtney) – December 29th, 2025, peacefully at Nightingale Care Home, Betty formerly of Sanbet, 68 Aghareany Road, Donaghmore, beloved wife of Sandy predeceased, much loved mother of John and wife Alex, David and wife Louise, Philip and wife Wendy, devoted grandmother of her seven Grandchildren and adoring Great Grandmother of her sixteen Great Grandchildren. Service of Thanksgiving on Monday 5th January 2026 in Donaghmore Parish Church at 12.00 Noon followed by a private Family Committal. Donations if desired to be made payable to Bowel Cancer (UK), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4a Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Lovingly remembered by her Family and all the wider Family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

Gallagher 30th December 2025, peacefully at Willow Grove Care Home, Frances Violet, 8 Park Avenue, Dungannon, loving wife of the late William James (Jim), dear mother of Nigel, Gareth and Tim and much loved grandmother of Lona, Nathanael, Lily and Phoebe. Funeral service in the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon on Thursday 1st January 2026 at 11 am, followed by interment in Cottage Quinn Cemetery, Dungannon (arriving approximately at 12 noon). House closed. Friend, family and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home on Wednesday 31st December 2025 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Frances’ memory payable to Dementia N.I. c/o F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Precious memories, treasured forever”.

The death has taken place December 30th 2025 at his home of Michael Mc Cullagh, 59 Orchard Road, Sion Mills, beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Patrick, Maria and Peter, father-in-law of Patricia, Peter and Denise, dearly loved grandfather of Páidí, Mícheál, Eoin, Aoibhín, Cillian, Eimear, Méabh, Aisling and Niamh, loving son of the late Mary-Ann and Michael Mc Cullagh and brother of Rosemary, Susan and John. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (December 30th) from 4 p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (January 1st) at 11.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. TO 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

Mohan (nee Curry) (Tully, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone) December 29th, 2025 peacefully at home Kathleen RIP, beloved wife of the late John, predeceased by her sons Darrin, Declan and grandson Barry RIP, loving mother of Sean (Maura), Cathal (Pauline), Dympna, Kevin (Elaine) and dear sister of Roseliene Johnston, Patricia Curry and Angela McCalister. Kathleen is reposing at her home, 33 Caledon Road, until removal on Wednesday December 31st to St Mary’s Church for 6.00pm evening prayers. Requiem Mass on Thursday January 1st at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and large family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Kathleen’s funeral mass can be viewed on the following link by searching for Aughnacloy. https://streaming.belltron.com/Cloud/UserSession/Session46402-lxsckegmeji8dvo2pmwl70hlug1bcei9-8DAB2012C17E817/usersessiondefaultanonymouspagemobile.html?locale=en&usertype=0&urllogo=company/belltron

Maguire (Omagh) Brigid Susan (Nee Conway) R.I.P., peacefully in South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family 29th December 2025, late of Hillcrest Nursing Home and Lammy, Omagh, wife of the late Paddy R.I.P., loving mother of Patrick and Andrena (Alan), devoted grandmother of Aisha, sister of John, Frank, Rose, Eilish and the late Sarah, Mary, Pat and Eileen R.I.P. Brigid’s remains will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home, 21 Aghnamoyle Road BT78 5JX, wake on Wednesday 31st December from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Thursday 1st January 2026 in the Sacred Heart Church for 10am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Brigid will be sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, extended family, friends, neighbours and entire family circle. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.drumraghparish.com. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.