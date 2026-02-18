Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 18

Florence (Florrie) Piggott (née Gear), Omagh, Co Tyrone, late of 11 Pinewood Avenue, Omagh and formerly of Dromore Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, died peacefully in Hillcrest Nursing Home, on Monday 16th February 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Bob and treasured sister of Roy (Dorothy). Loving and devoted aunt to Ann and Michael and her grand nieces and grand nephew. Florrie will be reposing in her brother’s residence; 18 Knocknamoe Bungalows, Killyclogher, Omagh BT79 7LA from 6pm until 9pm on Monday 16th February for close family and friends. Florrie’s wake will take place in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 5pm until 9pm on both Tuesday 17th February 2026 and Wednesday 18th February 2026. Florrie will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Thursday 19th February 2026 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

McKenna, Michael (Dungannon, formerly Garvaghey, Ballygawley) Died 17th February 2026. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Ann (née Mallon), very much loved daddy to Amy, Aidan (Stacey), Darren (Niamh), Susan McGlinchey (Tiernan) and Gareth. Doting Granda to his 7 grandchildren Nellie, Josie, Genevieve, May, Cassie, Nora and Maisie. Beloved son of the late John and Sarah Ann and dearest brother of Patricia and the late Patrick. Funeral from his home, 26 Kindrum, Mullaghadun Lane, Dungannon BT71 6JP on Friday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 2pm Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private after 10pm both nights please. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Mullan, Madge (Margaret) nee McCarron, Tydavnet. February 16th 2026. Peacefully at home, 35 Rhone Road, Dungannon BT71 7PS. Wife of the late Sean, mother of Roisin (David), John (Magdalena), Ann (Nicholas) and Cathy (Peter). Loving grandmother of Patrick, Anna, Maria, Maeve, Kate, Daniel, Tomas, Hugh and Antoni. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, entire family circle and friends. Madge will repose in her home until removal on Thursday to St. John’s Church, Moy for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

DONNELLY Michael R.I.P. (formerly of Kingarve Road and The Square, Coalisland), 17th February 2026, peacefully at Glenview Care Home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Julia and dear father of Neil and Claire, father-in-law of Martin and grandfather of Ryan, Caitlin (Adam), Shauna (Eoin), Kamila, Nathan and Ciara. Son of the late Sarah-Jane and Francis R.I.P., and brother of the late Francis, John, Paddy, Kathleen, Mary, Sheila, Bridget and Rosaleen R.I.P., and uncle to her son Jonnie Rea. Michael’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, today, Tuesday, from 5pm until 9pm, tomorrow from 5pm until 9pm, and Thursday from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Our Lady pray for him. House strictly private. Family flowers only.

The death has taken place February 5th 2026 of Colin McLaughlin, formerly of Urney Road, Strabane, currently residing in Northumberland. Dearly loved by his family, Deirdre, Ryan, Lee and Lauren, beloved father-in-law to Jane and Ailish, cherished grandfather to Lewis, Alex, Luke, Erin, Ida and Margot, son of the late Danny and Monica McLaughlin and brother of Brian, Aideen, Rory, Ciaran and Brona. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home, Strabane on Thursday (February 19th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (February 21st) at 9.30a.m for Requiem Mass in St Josephs Church, Rathmullan at 11a.m. Deeply regretted by his family; sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam https://mcn.live/Camera/st-joesphs-church-rathmullan

FENTON, FEBRUARY 17th 2026 STANLEY ROGER Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Apple Mews Care Home, Armagh. Formerly 6 Laragh View, Beragh. Dearly beloved son of the late William and Fay. A loving brother of Clarence (Jean), Shirley (Noel), Amanda (Kenny), John (Carol), David and Iris (Mark). A much-loved uncle and great-uncle. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Stanley will be held in Clogherney Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. There will be an opportunity to meet the family at the Church prior to the service from 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Clogherney Presbyterian Church & Autism N.I made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “You may not be here, but you will live forever in our hearts”.

PATTERSON, Samuel James (Sammy) 16th February 2026 (peacefully) at his home, 18a Glenaness Road, Sixmilecross, Samuel James (Sammy), dearly loved husband of Barbara, loving father of Christopher (Rachael), Heather (Ryan), Joanne (Steven) and Neil (Catherine), much loved granda of Megan, Ella, Jack, Kate, Harry, Charlie, Millie and Florence, much loved brother of Elizabeth (Armstrong) and Valerie (Clarke) and a dear uncle. Funeral service in Sixmilecross Parish Church on Thursday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients’ Comfort Fund (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Tuesday from 4 pm – 9 pm and Wednesday from 1 pm – 9 pm. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife, family and the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

McKAY – February 16th, 2026, peacefully at hospital, Samuel (Sam), 56 Dungannon Road, Coalisland, dearly loved husband of the late Stella Rosalee, dear father of Barry and Diane and father-in-law of Victoria. Funeral Service on Wednesday 18th February at 2.00 pm in Brackaville Parish Church, followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday 17th from 3.00 – 5.00 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Evora Hospice Care, Newry, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his Family and all the Family Circle. “Till the day breaks and the shadows flee away” Sol. 2: 17.