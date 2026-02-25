Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 25

Hoy-Henry (54 Ballinderry Bridge Road, BT80 0BT). Laura, tragically as a result of a road traffic accident, February 21st 2026 (R.I.P). Precious daughter of Dympna Hoy (nee McCann) and Dessie Henry also stepdaughter of Benny O’Neill and Marie Henry (nee Quinn). Devoted mother of Laoise (O’Neill). Cherished sister of Liam (Denise), Noleen, Anthony, Rebecca (Callum), Lesley-Anne (Noel), Stephen, David (Jessica) and the late Linda (Owens) (R.I.P). Cherished granddaughter of the late Rosemary and Tony (McCann) and the late Florence and Finley Henry (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio pray for her. Laura’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Tuesday (February 24th) from 10:00am – 10:00pm and on Wednesday (February 25th) from 10:00am-10:00pm. Please note: Due to limited parking at the wake house there will be a shuttle bus available at Ballinderry GAA grounds from 5:00pm – 9:00pm on both nights. Funeral from there on Thursday (February 26th) at 11:10am going to Church of The Most Holy Trinity Cookstown, for 12:00 noon requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Laura’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her mother, father, step mum, step dad, daughter, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts, friends, neighbours and her wider family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Air Ambulance, c/o the family.

Crooks – February 23rd 2026 (peacefully) at his home, 4 Knockmoyle, Cookstown, Nathaniel Alexander (Nat), in his 92nd year, dearly loved Husband of Doreen, much loved Father of Valerie, Heather, Wesley, Ian and the late infant Muriel and a proud and loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Family and Friends welcome at his home on Tuesday, February 24th from 2:00pm – 4:00pm and 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral will take place from his home on Wednesday, February 25th at 1:00pm, to Derryloran Parish Church for service at 1:30pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.