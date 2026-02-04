Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 4

WHITE (née Boyle) 2nd February 2026. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alice Josephine (Josie) peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, late of 9 Churchview, Charlemont, Moy. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Geraldine (Hedley), Pauline, Bernie (Cathal) and Marie (Barry). Dearly loved grandmother of Matthew, Danielle (Conor), Aoife (Conor), Roná, Tomás, Jack, Rory and Shane, and much-loved great grandmother of Mollie, Tommie, Cathair and Loughlainn. Cherished sister of Agnes, Bridget and Gerry and the late Johnny, Peggy (Devlin), Seamus, Hughie, Maisie, Annie (Thompson) and Bernie (Mills) R.I.P. Josie will be reposing at Benedict Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy BT71 7HQ, from 4pm until 9pm today, Tuesday, and from 1pm until 6pm on Wednesday. Removal to St Peter’s Church, Collegelands for 7pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass on Thursday 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her grieving husband, brother, sisters, daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the extended Boyle and White family circle and friends. House strictly private – no exceptions. St. Jude pray for her. St. Padraig Pio pray for her.

McLernon (Moortown) 2nd February 2026. Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Michael R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Colette and much-loved father of Michelle (Fanthorpe), Dermot and Carolyn (Gibson) and cherished brother of Mary, Seamus, Bernie Rafferty, Colette McBennett, Philomena Canavan, Gerard, John, Josie Devlin, Brian, Imelda Wilson, Lelia McCormick, Geraldine and the late Patricia and Siobhan R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Saint Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Terry and Stuart, daughter-in-law Julie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Laird, Angela. Peacefully at home, (12, Castleview Terrace, Castlederg BT81 7BP), surrounded by her loving family, 3rd February 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Liam, much loved mother of Brian (Jane), Adie (Wilma), Bronagh (Michael) and the late baby Sarah, loving granny of Adam, Calvin, Kiera (Oisín), Emma (Jamie), Chloe (Eoin), Sasha (Pearce), Jamie, Kylie, Ben and Brooke and great-granny of Saoirse, Fionn, Fianna and Oscar, dearest sister of Danny (Helen), Annette (Eugene) and the late Bernie (Seamus), cherished daughter of the late Andy and Sadie. Reposing at the family home, today, Tuesday 3rd February from 4.30 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Thursday 5th February at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. St. Eugene’s G.F.C. grounds will be available for wake goers to park, via Derg View. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

BRIGHT, Andrew (Andy) peacefully on 2nd February 2026, Belfast and formerly of Strabane. Reposing at the home of Maria Bright, 27 Lower Stanfield Street, Belfast, BT7 2HB from 6pm on Wednesday 4th February. Requiem Mass on Saturday 7th February at 11:30am in St. Malachy’s Church, Alfred Street, Belfast. Predeceased by his much loved son, Andrew. Survived by his former spouse Rita, daughters Paula and Lisa and grandchildren. Beloved son of the late Lily and Annesly Bright and brother of Jackie, Agnes, Patsy, Maria and the late Jimmy and Micky. Peace be with you.

McCausland Sarah Jane (Jean) (nee Lynch) February 2nd 2026 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late George, devoted mum of Gary and Wendy, adored granny of Jake, Sarah-Jane, Susan and Greg. Funeral leaving her late home 5, Maple Road, Ballymagorry on Wednesday 4th February at 2.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 3.00pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) St. Canice’s Parish Church Building Fund or Longfield Care Home “Moore Suite” c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “Forever in our thoughts”

McElhatton – Seskinore – Gerry R.I.P. died peacefully at Slieve Na Mon Nursing Home on 2nd February 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 143 Carnalea Road Seskinore BT78 2PP. Much loved husband of Kathleen, and devoted father of Mary Donnelly (Damian), Martin (Briege), Dermot (Michelle), Brenda Kerrigan (Sean), Dessie (Rosie) and Edel. Dear brother of Kathleen (O’Neill), Michael and the Late Olive and Mary R.I.P. Gerry’s remains will be reposing at his late residence today Tuesday 3rd from 4pm-9pm and Wednesday 4th from 2pm-9pm. Funeral leaving home on Thursday 5th February 2026 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Malachy’s Church Seskinore followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons and daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grand-children, great-grand-child, sister, brother, nieces’ nephews and entire family circle. Family flowers only please or if desired donations in lieu of Alzheimer’s Society to a family member or C/o Donaghy & Montague Funeral Directors, 13 Main Street, Beragh, Co., Tyrone BT790SY. St. Padre Pio pray for him.

THOMPSON – 2nd February 2026 (peacefully) at hospital, Martha Jane, late of Hillcrest Care Home, Omagh and formerly of Springwell Drive, Beragh, loving sister of the late Caroline and Mary (Daisy), much loved aunt of Connie, Portland, Jackalyn, Clarke, Rita, Philip, Deborah and families and dearest friend of Joan and Robert Hutchinson. Funeral service in Clogherny Parish Church on Thursday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Clogherny Parish Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

The death has taken place February 2nd 2026 at her home of Anna Patton (née Gallagher) 13 Laurel Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Packie, much loved mother of Maura (Peter), Kevin (Deirdre), Mark (Una), Ciaran (Noleen) and the late John (late Margaret), and sister of Maura, Carmel and the late Margaret, Kathleen, Patrick and Jim. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (February 3rd) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (February 5th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, seventeen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

SHAW (nee Fowler) – 1st February 2026, peacefully at hospital, Amanda Jane (Jean), late of Prince Andrew Crescent, Moygashel, Dungannon. Loving mother of Jason (Natasha) and Daryl. Dearly loved grandmother of Jamie, Luke and Caleb. Much loved sister of Ann, Fiona, Ruth and dear partner of Donald, a close and loving cousin of Daphne and a precious friend of Paula. House strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 4th at 12 noon, followed by interment in Cottagequinn Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donation if desired payable to ‘NICHS’ (Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke) c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘God saw her getting weary and cure was not to be, He put His arms around her and whispered, “come to me”’