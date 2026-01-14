Today’s death notices – Wednesday, January 14

The death has taken place January 10th 2026 of Frances Lynch – late of Parkside Gardens, Sion Mills and formerly of Ballindrait. Beloved daughter of the late Agnes and Eddie Lynch and much loved sister of Edward, Fr. Frankie and Denis, sister-in-law of Joan and loving aunt of Éamon and Diarmuid. Reposing at her brother, Denis Lynchs Home, 45 Meadow Hill, Kiltoy, Letterkenny F92 VH6C on Tuesday (January 13th) from 12 noon to 10p.m. and on Wednesday (January 14th) from 12 noon to 10p.m. Funeral leaving her brothers home on Thursday (January 15th) at 11a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sister-in-law, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

Hasson, Rev. Fr. Eugene, loving son of the late Charlie and Kathleen, much loved brother of Fearghal (Brigid), Cáthal (Eileen) and Fiona Grant (Brian), adored uncle of Peadár, Nulagh, Emmett and Cara. Sadly missed by his loving family, Bishop McKeown and the priests of Derry Diocese, the parishioners in the places where he served and his many friends. Requiescat in Pace. Please pray for the happy repose of the soul of Father Eugene Hasson, Parish Priest of Drumragh, who died in the evening of Monday 12 January 2026. Funeral arrangements are as follows: Today (Tuesday 13 January 2026) transfer to Saint Patrick’s Church Dungiven for Reception at 6pm, Mass at 7.30pm, Rosary & Night Prayer at 9.45pm. Wednesday 14 January 2026: Mass at 12noon, transfer to Sacred Heart Church Omagh via Greencastle, Reception at 3pm, Rosary at 6.45pm, Mass at 7.30pm, Night Prayer at 9.45pm. Thursday 15 January 2026: Mass at 10am, Evening Prayer at 7.30pm, Night Prayer at 9.45pm. Friday 16 January 2026: Requiem Mass at 12noon, transfer to Saint Patrick’s Church Dungiven, burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery. The family have requested that their home is strictly private. May Father Eugene rest in peace and may God grant consolation to those who grieve his death with the hope of the Resurrection.

Keenan, Pat, peacefully, 12th January 2026 R.I.P. (late of 63, Churchtown Park, Castlederg). Father of Seamus (Catherine), John (Michelle), Kieran (Clare), Stephen (Danni), Amanda (James), Caroline (Fergal) and Sinead (Justin), brother of Eamon (Bernie) and the late John Dan, Tom, Michael, Gerry, Brendan, Seamus, Marion and Kathleen, son of the late Tommy and Sis. Reposing at the family home (32, Moneygal Road, Castlederg), today, Tuesday 13th January from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Wednesday 14th January from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral from there on Thursday 15th January at 11.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time only, on the morning of the funeral. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, Angela (his childrens mother), grandchildren, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

Lynch, Ellen, peacefully at home (2, Aghamore Road, Castlederg BT81 7SR), surrounded by her loving family, 12th January 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Billy, much loved mother of Annemarie Carlin (Damien), Michael (Orla), Liam (Mairead), Dermot (Frances), Tracey O’Sullivan (Gilbert) and the late Kevin and Baby Patrick Gerald. Loving Granny of Christopher, Gemma, Colleen, Olivia, Bronagh, Roisin, Eimear, Sean, Melissa, Luke and Abbie-Rose. Great Granny of Theo and the late Baby Zack and Baby Joel. Dearest sister of Celia Mangan and the late John, Mary Walsh and Bridie O’Hare. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary Cawley. Reposing at the family home on Wedneday 14th January from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday 15th January from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral from her late home Friday 16th January at 11.15 a.m. for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family time please on the morning of the funeral. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Castlederg Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member. A SHUTTLE BUS SERVICE WILL BE IN OPERATION TO AND FROM THE WAKE HOUSE, FROM THE BLACKTOWN ARMS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

The death has taken place January 13th 2026 at Woodmount Nursing Home of Peter West, 23 Mourne Avenue, Strabane and formerly of Luton, Bedfordshire. Beloved husband of the late Muriel, much loved father of Julie, Ron and Mark, dearly loved grandfather of Amy, Rachel, Jack, Devon, Jodie, Darci and Dara, loving great grandfather of Tommy and Ralph and brother of the late Trevor and Robert. Reposing at Quigleys Funeral Home on Tuesday (January 13th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Wednesday (January 14th) at 6p.m. to St Marys Church, Melmount to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 15th) at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Mulligan nee Farmer, 12th January 2026, suddenly, Marjory Elizabeth SRN BEM, 38 Old Omagh Road, Richmond, Ballygawley. Loving wife of Reuben, devoted mother of Janet, Lois, Ruth and Audrey, much loved mother-in-law of David, Mark and Melvin and beloved grandmother of Matthew, Rachel, Reuben, Jude, Molly and Zach. House strictly private. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 14th January 2026 in Glenhoy Presbyterian Church, Augher at 2 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Marjory’s memory to Glenhoy P.W. and Glenhoy Presbyterian Sunday School payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle.

HAMILL – 28th December 2025 peacefully at his home, George, much loved husband of Norma (Milborn Port, Dorset) and the late Edna (Killyman, Dungannon); devoted father of Clare, father-in-law of Fergus, step-father of Gail, Gordon & Jonathan; and step-grandfather of Molly, Ruby, Esme & Sophia; brother of Joan (Knox), Yvonne (Norman Devlin) and the late Gordon. A Thanksgiving Service for George’s life will take place in Cheap Street Church on Monday 26th January. The committal of his cremated remains will take place in St. Andrew’s Churchyard, Killyman on Saturday 21st February – please meet in the Church Hall at 12.00 noon. Donations if desired payable please to Weldmar Hospicecare c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1EL. Remembered with love by family and friends. “At rest”.