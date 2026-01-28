Today’s death notices – Wednesday, January 28

McKINLEY – January 26th, 2026, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, William John Alexander, 103 Minterburn Road, Caledon, formerly Bockets, Ballygawley, dearly loved husband of the late Heather, much loved father of Jane, Lorna (Patrick) and dear cousin of Brian (Deirdre), Sandra (Edgar) and Roland (Sue). Funeral Service on Thursday 29th January in Minterburn Presbyterian Church at 1.30 pm, followed by a private interment. Family and Friends welcome at his home on Wednesday 28th January from 6.00 – 9.00 pm. Donations if desired to be made payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke (NI), c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Daughters and all the Family Circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

HAMILTON, Samuel James (Adrian) January 14th 2026 (passed away unexpectedly while on a trip to Benidorm, Spain) Loving father of Isaac and Ellie, precious son of the late Eileen and Jim and dear brother of the late Keith. Adrian’s repatriation is anticipated on Wednesday 28th January 2026 at which point wake and funeral arrangements will be confirmed. Adrian’s loss is deeply felt within his family circle. “Gone but not forgotten.”

O’Reilly (nee Harbison) (Drumnagran, 27 Westland Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone), Rosamund, in the tender care of the doctors and nurses of Antrim Area Hospital, January 25th, 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Seamus O’Reilly (R.I.P.) Devoted mother of John, Katharine and James. Dear sister of Alexandra (England), Marie (Moville) and also the late Margaret (England) (R.I.P.). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. St. Anthony Pray for her. Rosamund’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake, private to family and close friends on Tuesday (January 27th) from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and on Wednesday (January 28th) from 3:00pm. Removal from there at 5:40pm going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown to arrive at 6:00pm. Rosamund’s remains will repose overnight for requiem Mass on Thursday (January 29th) at 12:00 noon with burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery, Cookstown.

Hurson, Marty (Dungannon) Died suddenly January 26th 2026. Remembered by Geraldine, his daughters Emma (Paddy) and Debbie, grandchildren Alannah (Bear), Jason, Lauren (James), Brandon (Roisin), Caoimhe and Teagan, great grandchildren Leah, Eoghan, Shea, Callum and Connor and brothers and sisters, Paddy, Geno, Willie, Bernie, Rosie and Dympna. Marty’s remains are reposing in his daughter Emma’s home, 1 Bernagh Gardens, until removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House strictly private for family only please. Forever in our hearts.