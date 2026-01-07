Today’s death notices – Wednesday, January 7

HAGAN (Drummond, Moy) 5th January 2026, peacefully at Collegelands Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, John (Pat). Beloved husband of the late Sarah (Sheila), loving father of Dermot, Kieran, Gareth and Shauna, father-in-law of Sonya and Eamon, devoted grandfather of Niamh, Mark, Jody, Darragh, Cormac and Katie, and sadly missed by partners Ruth, Bronagh and wider family circle. Pat’s remains will be reposing at his home, 53 Rhone Road, Moy, BT71 7EN today, Tuesday 6th, from 3pm until 9pm, and Wednesday from 10am until 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St. John The Baptist’s Church, Moy, for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s research and the Alzheimer’s Society. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

Chambers – January 4th 2026, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Bernadette Maria, late of 8 Conthem Rd, Bearney, Strabane, dear wife of Hugh (in their 40th year of marriage) and loving mother of Richard (Danielle) and Michael (Mary). Also a devoted granny of Jacob, Charlotte, Mason and Ella, a dear sister of Bridget, Theresa, Ann-Marie, Martin, Christy, Barney, Kathllen and sister-in-law of Olive. Family and friends welcome at Hood & Co Undertaker’s Funeral Home, 9 St. Eugene St, Newtownstewart, tonight (Tuesday) from 6.00–9.00pm please. Funeral Wednesday January 7th, in Hood & Co Undertaker’s Funeral Home, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

The death has taken place January 5th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Catherine Mc Glynn (née Maxwell), 24 Colman Fold, Strabane and formerly of Iona Villas, Strabane. Much loved mother of Bronagh (Alan) and Morgan (Dean), dearly loved grandmother of Calum, Freddie and Charlie, loving daughter of the late Rita and Charlie Maxwell, sister of the late Colm and Stephen and former wife of Brendan. Reposing at her daughter Morgan St Marts home, 45 Brookvale, Strabane on Monday (January 5th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Wednesday (January 7th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pulmonary Fibrosis N.I c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html