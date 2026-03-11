Today’s death notices – Wednesday, March 11

Douglas Rose, 12 Hillcrest, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, March 9th 2026 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim and dear mother of Martin (Maureen), Ita (Francis), Roisin (Michael), Ursula (Alan), Patrick (Stephanie) and Sean (Michelle), adored grandmother, remembering baby Leon, and great grandmother. Daughter of the late John Henry and Lily and dear sister of Bridie (McElroy), Carmel (McKenna) and the late Sean, Cyril and Lena (Daly) RIP. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Wake times – Monday 6pm to 10pm and Tuesday 12 noon to 10pm. House private to family only on Wednesday morning please.

The death has taken place March 9th 2026 at Woodmount Nursing Home of Cynthia Quigley (née Stuart), 35 Laurel Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Teddy, much loved mother of Victor, mother-in-law of Martina, and dearly loved grandmother of Danielle, Vevina, Keevan and Erin. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (March 11th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (March 13th) at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 9pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

Devlin Eamon, Omagh, 8th March 2026, peacefully in South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Michael and Eleanor (Nellie) Devlin R.I.P. Husband to Diana, cherished father to Katrina, Michelle (Mark), Christopher R.I.P., Eamonn, Triona (Dave) and Joanne. Much loved grandfather to Matthew, Tiffany, Shane, Tyrone, Cody, Molly-May, Alfie, Harry and Libby, great-grandfather to Ivy-Mae. A much loved brother to Michael, John, Anne, Gerry and Christina, and the late Alice, Theresa, Eileen, Leo and Neil R.I.P. Eamon will be reposing in Maguires Funeral Home, 21 Aughnamoyle Road, Omagh BT78 5JX, on Tuesday 10th March 2026 and Wednesday 11th March 2026 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Thursday 12th March 2026 in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, for 10am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.