Today’s death notices – Wednesday, March 4

Aiken (Coalisland) Shanie (nee Burns) R.I.P 2nd March 2026, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Aiken R.I.P. Cherished mother of Bernie (Colum), Catrina Gates (Sean). Devoted grandmother of Conor, Níamh, Sinéad, Niall, Ciarán. Great grandmother of George. Dear sister of Eugene and the late Mona Nicholl, Finbarr and Seamus R.I.P. Daughter of the late Tommy and Mary Burns R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son in law, brother, grandchildren, great grandson, sister in law Sharon, nieces, nephews and the extended Aiken and Burns family circle and friends. St. Padre Pio pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Bell, John, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 4 Denamona Court, Fintona, Co Tyrone BT78 2BW, died peacefully at home on Monday 2nd March 2026. Treasured brother of Margaret Hamilton, Robert and the late Willie and Joe. Beloved son of the late Margaret (Maggie) Bell. Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

WARD, Patrick Gerard (P.G., Perry) 2nd March 2026, passed away peacefully at his home, 58 Lisnarragh Road, Donemana, Co. Tyrone, BT82 0QN, surrounded by his loving family, son of the late Patrick Joseph and Philomena, brother of Anne Tuffy, Mary Murphy, Liam and the late Owen and infant Eugene and brother-in-law of Tim, Mary and the late Bredge and Leo. P.G. will be sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. PG will be reposing in his home on Tuesday from 12 – 10 pm and on Wednesday from 12 – 6.30 pm. He will then be removed to repose overnight in St. Patrick’s Church, Killenagh, arriving at 7 pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, 5th March, at 11.00 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Donagheady Parish YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxfaE5xT7RHQYHE0vi626vg/streams May he Rest in Peace. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Veronica “Vera” Breen Peacefully surrounded by her loving family 2nd March 2026 Late of 54 Junction Road, Drumsonnis, Trillick, BT783RN Loving wife of the late Patsy Predeceased by her son Éamonn and beloved mother of Pádraic (Anita), Sharon Keown (Paul), Dermot, Aileen Brese (Allan) and Carmel McGurn (John) Dear Sister of John Joe RIP (Maura), Róisín RIP (Louis RIP), Patricia RIP (Tom RIP), Dympna (RIP), Florrie RIP (John) and Agnes (Pat RIP) Cherished grandmother of Cormac, Maria, Killian, Dáire, Colm, Aoife, Órlaith, Conaill, Ciara, Charlie, Erin, Katie & Thomas. Vera is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Vera will repose at her late residence from 4-9pm on Tuesday 3rd March and 2-9pm on Wednesday 4th March 2026. Please note a shuttle service will be available from Kilskeery Hall on both evenings of the wake from 6pm Funeral mass for Vera will take place on Thursday 5th March at 11am at St Macartan’s Church Trillick followed by interment in Magheralough Graveyard. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/trillick Family flowers only please. Vera, “May your gentle soul rest in peace”

Mc Dowell (Coalisland) 28th February 2026. Suddenly at home, Brian, RIP, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Jackie) RIP, much loved father of Glenn, Gavin and Kiera (Gates), dear brother of Marian (Kerr) and Dermot, cherished grandfather to Evie, Aidan, Chloe, Abbie, Lucy and Sophia and loving son of the late Isobel and Seamus RIP. Removal on Thursday morning from Brian’s late residence 3, Crewhill Terrace, Newtownkelly, Coalisland BT71 4JT, to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for funeral mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, sons, sister, brother, sisters-in-law Patricia and Deirdre, brother-in-law Jody, daughters-in-law Eva and Sara, son-in-law Martin and the entire Mc Dowell family circle. Please note wake times are as follows: Tuesday from 10am until 10pm Wednesday from 10am until 10pm Thursday morning will be private for family members only. Your understanding is greatly appreciated.