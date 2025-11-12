Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 12

Blythe, Mary Catherine (nee Stevenson, Hollyhill) November 10, 2025 Suddenly but peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved and devoted wife of Dennis, precious mum of Gary, Marina, Jonathan and Sonya, loving mother-in-law of Rob, adored granny of Connor, Henry, Ben and Leah, dearest sister of Bernadette and the late John, Jimmy, Tony and Martin, a dear sister-in-law of James, Helen and Joan, an adored aunt and friend. Funeral leaving her late home 44, Lawson Park, Ballymagorry on Friday 14th November at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) W.H & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital (I.C.U) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Reposing at her family home from 7.00pm on Wednesday 12th and on Thursday 13th. Family time please from 10.00pm each day. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her many friends and entire family circle. “God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best” “Memories are like threads of Gold, they never tarnish or grow old.”

Boyd, Roland (Roly) November 11, 2025 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 52, Castlewarren Road, Donemana) much loved father of Christopher, precious son of the late Willie and Mary Boyd, cherished brother of Kay, Sylvia, Clifford, Alan, Sonya and the late Wilmont and Uel, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Friday 14th November at 10.15 a.m. followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St James’ Parish Church at 11.00 a.m., burial afterwards in St. Michaels burial ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St James’ Parish Church c/o Mrs Heather Hamilton, 105 Bonds Glen Road, Killaloo, Londonderry BT47 3SU. Everyone is welcome to call at the Funeral Home (above address) on Wednesday 12th November from 8.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. and Thursday 13th from 2.00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m., evening from 6.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. “God’s garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.”

Roarty, Armagh formerly Strabane and Boston, Jim, 10th November 2025 Peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Christine and loving father of James, Eoin and Niamh. Father in law of Genna and much loved granda of Emmet, James, Nolan and Fiona. Dearest son of Susie and the late Jimmy, dearest brother of Martin and Senan. Jim will be reposing at his home 58 Drumman Meadows, BT61 9BZ. Tuesday from 2.00pm to 9.00pm and Wednesday from 12noon to 5.00pm, Removal to St. Patrick’s Cathedral to arrive at 6.30pm for evening prayer and overnight repose. Funeral on Thursday in St. Patrick’s Cathedral at 1.00pm Mass. Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday from 5.00pm. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle, and friends.

The death has taken place November 10th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Bríd Dunbar (née Gallagher), 2 Melmount Gardens, Strabane. Beloved wife of Tommy, much loved mother of Conor, Thomas and Cormac, mother-in-law of Ffiona, Lisa and Fionnuala, dearly loved grandmother of Maya, Beth, Ruben, Oscar, Dhruv, Lucy, Ella and Jay, loving sister of Geraldine, Ann, Seamus, Aileen, Dympna and Mary and sister-in-law of Marita, Eugene and Margaret. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (November 11th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (November 13th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

McCOMBE, (née WILSON), November 10th, 2025 SHEILA ELIZABETH SUSAN Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 27 Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Eric. Devoted mother of Stephanie (Aubrey), Jill (Stewart) and Ross (Diana). A cherished grandmother of Reece, Romy, Lewis, Sophie, Harry, Ben, Mark and Anna. A much-loved sister. Everyone is welcome to call at her late residence on Tuesday evening (Today) from 6-9pm and Wednesday from 2-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sheila will be held in Trinity Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 12 noon followed by a private family cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace.”