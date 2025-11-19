Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 19

McKEOWN, Violet Anna Elizabeth 18th November 2025 Peacefully at Copperfield’s Nursing Home, Violet Anna Elizabeth, late of 52 Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy. Loving wife of the late Victor, devoted mother of Clive and Daryl, mother-in-law of Lee and Elaine, much loved grandmother of Jordan, Cameron and Victoria and dear sister of Ruth, devoted cousin and friend. Funeral service in Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Friday 21st November 2025, followed by interment in St James Parish Churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th November 2025. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Violet’s memory to Unevangelised Fields Mission payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “In thy presence is fullness of joy” Psalms 16 v 11

Lawson 18th November 2025, peacefully, at Slieve Na Mon Care Home. David, late of Lisolvan Park, Brookeborough and formerly Milltown, Dungannon. A devoted husband of the late Doris (née Hoey) and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of David will take place on Thursday at 1.00pm in Brookeborough Methodist Church, followed by interment in Maguiresbridge Methodist Cemetery. David will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all his wider family circle and friends. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

The death has taken place November 17th 2025 at the Royal Victoria Hospital of John Mc Coole, 2 Glencregagh Court, Belfast and formerly of Newtownstewart, beloved husband of Maureen (née Mc Guigan), much loved father of Marian and Carol, cherished grandfather of Matthew and Emma, son of the late Elizabeth and Patrick Mc Coole and brother of the late Josephine, Margaret and Teresa. Arriving at the Oratory of Mary Mother of God, Newtownstewart on Wednesday (November 19th) at 7.30 p.m. to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Thursday (November 20th) at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. John will be sorely missed and forever loved by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. St Martin pray for him.

Quinn (née McNally) (Craigavon, formerly of Strabane, Co Tyrone), November 15, 2025, peacefully at Lurgan Hospital. Madeline, beloved wife of Eugene and a devoted mother of Stephen, Eileen, Marie, Mark, Sean, Caroline, and Christine. A dear mother-in-law to Annmarie, Liam, Terence (deceased), Paula, Lucy, Simon and Frank and a cherished Nanny to her 21 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Madeline will repose at her family home, 1 Rowan Manor, Craigavon, BT65 5AZ, today Tuesday, all day, where family and friends will be welcome to visit and pay their respects. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 10.30 am to St. Anthony’s Church, Craigavon for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo. May she rest in peace. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and the entire circle. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Research UK, via www.mcalindenandmurtagh.com or by using the donation box at the wake house.