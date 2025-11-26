Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 26

Dillon (nee O’Neill) (Brackaville) 25th November 2025. Peacefully in hospital, with her family, Bridget, RIP, in her 100th year, beloved wife of Jimmy RIP, much loved mother of Joe and the late Roger and Seamus (Sig) RIP, cherished grandmother of Julie, Orlaith, Paul, Amanda, Orlaith, Ciara, Sean, Alana, Gary and Joanne and dear sister of the late Frank, Tommy, Arthur, Kathleen and Rory RIP. Removal on Thursday from Bridget’s late residence, 2, Roughan Place, Brackaville BT71 4PE to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces especially Leo and Majella for their dedicated care and attention shown to Granny, daughters-in-law Dolores and Tina and entire family circle.

McCrystal (6 Glencree, Cookstown, BT80 8XN), Frank, passed peacefully in Antrim Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family, November 24th, 2025 (R.I.P). Loving husband of Rose (R.I.P). Devoted father of Caroline (McGale), Christopher and Brenda (Kelleghan) also father-in-law of Jonathan, Lisa and Declan. Precious grandfather of Anna, Tom, Alannah, Oliver, Conor, Eva and Max. Cherished brother of Kathleen (Loughran), and the late Michael, John, Paddy, Mary (Taggart), Seamus, Ann (Cox), Brendan and Vincent (R.I.P). St. Anthony Pray for him. Frank’s remains are reposing at his family home for a wake today Tuesday (November 25th) from 6:30pm – 11:00pm and on Wednesday (November 26th) from 11:00am – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Thursday (November 27th) at 1:00pm going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 1:30pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Frank’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his daughters, son, sister, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

The death has taken place November 24th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Robert (Stout) Patton, 1 Cavanalee Road, Strabane. Beloved husband of Geraldine, much loved father of Robert (Orla), dearly loved grandfather of Ciara and Rory and brother of Evelyn, Anne, Kate, Irene and the late Vera, Margaret, Maisie, Willie, Isobel, John and Violet. Reposing at his son Robert’s home, 6 Patton’s Road, Strabane on Tuesday (November 25th) from 7.30p.m. Funeral leaving his son’s home on Thursday (November 27th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

The death has taken place November 25th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Thomas McNulty, 9 Melmount Gardens, Strabane. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Tammy, Miriam, Ronan, Paul and the late David, dearly loved grandfather of Caitlin and Oisin and brother of Dougie, Kathleen, Ita, Eileen, Marian and the late Patsy. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (November 25th) from 5p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (November 27th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

BRADY, Marie. Peacefully with her family in St. Helens Care Home, Liverpool, Marie, RIP, much loved mother of Claire, Paul and Rachael, cherished grandmother, beloved daughter of the late Leo and Brigid RIP and dearest sister of Bernie, Patricia, Terence, Patrick, Bertha, Teresa, Marina, Hugh and the late Monica, Michael and Josephine RIP. Marie’s remains will return to Coalisland at a later date for Holy Mass in SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. May Marie rest in eternal peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

WOODS (née Allen) 24th November 2025, peacefully at Nightingale Care Home in her 97th year, May, late of 10 Moygashel Park, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, much loved mother of Brian, Valerie and Christine, mother-in-law of Dianne and Edwin. Precious grandmother of Adele, Timothy, Nicholas, Edwina and Christopher, also a dear sister of the late Frank, Ian, James, Mina, and Barbara. Family and friends welcome at Holmes of Dungannon on Wednesday 26th between 6pm and 8pm. Funeral Service in St Elizabeth’s Church, Moygashel on Thursday 27th at 12 noon, followed by interment in Coolhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, payable to Holmes of Dungannon c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for St Elizabeth’s Church, Moygashel. Will be always loved and remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts.’