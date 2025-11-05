Today’s death notices – Wednesday, November 5

Nugent (Formerly Cloughfin, Sixmilecross) 3rd November 2025 After a prolonged illness, peacefully. Nuala RIP, beloved daughter of the late Brigid and Owen RIP and loving sister of Seamus (Rose), Owen (Claire), Marian (Jimmy), Deirdre (Sean), Carmel (Joe), Geraldine (John) and the late Peter RIP (Philomena) and Briege RIP (Dara). Nuala’s remains will repose at her sister Deirdre’s house 160 Cloughfin Road, BT799EQ on Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th. Funeral leaving her sister’s residence on Thursday 6th at 12.30pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Dunmoyle. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for her.

McNamee, Fiona, peacefully at home (52, Mourne Park, Newtownstewart BT78 4BL), surrounded by her loving family, 4th November 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Sean, much loved mother of Brónagh, Turlough (Sorcha), Áine (Sam) and Oran, loving sister of Vivion, Martin, Catherine, Philomena, Attracta, Angela, Eithne, Virgilius, Justin, Fidelma, Killian, Olive and the late Olga. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday 5th November from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home on Friday 7th November at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Oratory, Newtownstewart. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 11 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Hammond (née Wilkinson) – Called Home November 3rd 2025 (peacefully) at Ashbrook Care Home, surrounded by her loving Family, Winifred (Winnie, aged 85 years), formerly of 69 Knockinroe Road, Stewartstown, dearly loved Wife of Samuel, devoted Mother of Rhoda and Lorraine, loving Mother-in-Law of Ian and Edmund, much loved Granny of Alison, Josh, Ben, Rachel, Emma, Grace and Leah, proud Great Granny of Katie, Ezra, Asher, Arlo, Annalyn, David and James and dearest Sister of Jean and the late Carrie. All welcome at her Daughter Lorraine’s Home, 121 Claggan Lane, Cookstown on Tuesday (4th November) from 6:00pm – 9:00pm and Wednesday (5th November) from 2:00pm – 9:00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Winnie’s Life will take place in Brigh Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 6th at 2:00pm, preceded by a strictly private Family burial. Family flowers only please, no donations at her own request. “For me to live is Christ, to die is gain” Philippians 1:21

McNelis, November 3rd 2025 Clogherny, Beragh. Paul RIP, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Jack, Killian and Cahir. Much loved son of Maura and Eugene and caring brother of Roisin (Micheal) and Catherine (Kieran). House private to family and friends until the funeral arrangements are known. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

Dillon, Pauline RIP (née Fee) November 1st 2025, suddenly but peacefully at home, 6 Corrainey Gardens, Dungannon. Beloved wife of Seamus (Seamie), devoted and adored mother of Leontia (Martin Doran), Martina and Gary (Sheena Kelly). Proud and doting Nanny of Caitlin and Cara. Sister of Frank (RIP), Tony (RIP), Dolores McFall (RIP), Maura McCusker, Jackie (RIP), Liam (RIP), Noel, Eileen Canavan and Martina Donnelly (Canada). Daughter of the late John and Kathleen Fee formerly of Charlemont Street, Dungannon. Fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers-in-law of the Fee and Dillon families, her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and the wider Dillon and Fee family circle. Pauline’s remains are reposing in her home until removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 1pm Requiem Mass. Family only before 11am and after 10pm please. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. St. Martin pray for her.