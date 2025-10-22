Today’s death notices – Wednesday, October 22

Herron (Coalisland) October 21st 2025, Imelda R.I.P. Loving mother of Daniel, Stefan, Sean (Eileen). Grandmother of Clodagh, Erin, James. Daughter of Mary (nee Quinn) and the late Jimmy Herron R.I.P. Sister of Shane, Madonna (Martin Donaghy), Seamus, Paulette (Michael Bennett). Imelda will be reposing at her mother’s house, 15 Drummurrer Lane, BT71 4QJ until removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Blessed Imelda pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the extended Herron and Quinn family circle and friends. House strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours please. Wake time 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome to Imelda’s Requiem Mass and burial.

Quinn, Breege (née Colton), (Fintona) formerly of 61 Ashfield Gardens, Fintona, BT78 2DD, died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Monday 20th October 2025, surrounded by her loving family. Treasured mother of Gareth (Tiffany) and Steven (Caoimhe). Cherished sister of Joanne Gordon (Stewart) and the late Jimmy. Loving and devoted aunt to Hayden and Iona. Beloved daughter of the late Bridget and Johnny. Breege will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 4pm until 9pm on both Tuesday 21st October and Wednesday 22nd October. Breege will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Thursday 23rd October for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Breege will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, sons’ partners, sister, brother in law, nephew, niece, Noel and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

READ, Elizabeth Maud 20th October 2025 (peacefully) at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, and formerly of Tullyhommon, Kesh. Elizabeth Maud, dearly loved wife of the late Bertie, much-loved mother of Thomas (Edwina), Margaret (Trevor), Malcolm (Wendy), Esther (Andrew), and Ruth (John). Devoted grandmother of Bronwyn (Robert), Aaron (Holly), Graeme (Megan), Matthew, Ben, Peter, Adam, and Emily, and great-grandmother of Daniel, Luke, Poppy, and Joel. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at her son Malcolm’s home, 15 Inisclin Road, Tullyhommon, on Wednesday from 3.00pm – 8.00pm. House private please at all other times. A shuttle bus will run from High Street, Tullyhommon, for the duration of the wake. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Maud will take place in Pettigo Presbyterian Church on Thursday 23rd October at 2.00pm, followed by burial in Templecarne Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pettigo Presbyterian Church, cheques should be made payable to Pettigo Presbyterian Church and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Maud will be lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McCann, Bridget, 2 Corleaghan Road, Clogher, Co Tyrone, died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen on Monday 20th October 2025. Loving sister of Laura, the late Rose, Packie, Francie, Maureen, Willie, Tommy and Seamus RIP. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Tuesday at 5.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Clogher, arriving at 6pm for prayers and overnight repose. Family will be in the Church between 6pm and 9pm for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in St Macartans Cemetery (Forth). Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and extended family circle.