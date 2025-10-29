Today’s death notices – Wednesday, October 29

BROWNE, (née Lowry) October 27th 2025 ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital and late of 18 Brookedale, Banbridge and formerly of 11 Smith Terrace, Drumquin. Dearly beloved Wife of the late John and devoted mother of Sherry and much-loved grandmother of Elle and Rhys. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Betty will be held in Lower Langfield Parish Church on Thursday at 2:00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “There is a green hill far away.”

The death has taken place October 27th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Elizabeth (Liz) Barr (née Kinsella), 78 Ashbrook, Strabane, and formerly of Campile, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Stephen, Carmel, Billy, Liza and the late John, dearly loved grandmother of Shaun, Niall, Matthew, Shannon, Kyle, Dillon, Lucy, Jessica, Ruairi, Mark, Naomh, Caoimhe, Brandon and the late Conor, and sister of Jim, Laurence, Mary, William and the late Kathleen, Annie and John. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (October 28th) from 6.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (October 30th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html.

Woods (née O’Neill) (14a Loughbracken Road, Pomeroy BT70 2SE and formerly of Lisnaragh Road, Parish of Donagheady). Jennifer, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, October 25th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved wife of Colm. Loving mother of Conan, Tadhg and Erin. Precious daughter of Linda and Peter, also loving daughter-in-law of Jane and Gerard. Cherished sister of Stephen (Phenah), Claire and Gary (Anne), also sister-in-law of Majella (Jason), Damien and Aidan. Precious godmother of Alfie (O’Neill) and Shea (Browne). St. Padre Pio pray for her. House private tonight Sunday (October 26th) to family and close friends. Jennifer’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Monday (October 27th) from 11:00am. Funeral from there on Wednesday (October 29th) at 11:20am going to Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Jennifer’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-assumption. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, mother, father, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. St. Padre Pio pray for her. Please note: there will be a shuttle bus provided from Church of the Assumption car park from 4:00pm–11:00pm each day. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Laurel House, Antrim, c/o any family member. House private on morning of funeral please.

DONNELL, George Noel October 27th 2025 peacefully at his home, 53 Berryhill Road, Artigarvan (surrounded by his loving family in his 82nd year), dearly beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved father of Mervyn, Noelle, Carl and Evan, loving father-in-law of Alison, Ian, Elaine and Pamela, adored grandfather and great-grandfather, dearest brother of Betty and the late William, Robert and Ezekiel. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday 30th October at 11.00am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Urney Cemetery (arriving approximately 2.30pm). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to Marie Curie or Macmillan Cancer Support, email address would be appreciated for both charities for receipts) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call at the family home on Wednesday from 10.00am until 10.00pm. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his many friends and the entire family circle. “Now the labourer’s task is over.” “To know him was to love him.”