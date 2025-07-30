Omagh group to perform Irish premiere of hit musical

THE Golden Apples Players are set to return to the Omagh stage next month as they present an exclusive UK and Irish premiere production of the musical ‘Hadestown’.

Directed by Leanne Daly, the show will star Caleb Miller, Cara Sweeney, Dylan Andrews, Cara Coyle, Rory Teague, Meibh Lannon, Cara McCance and Molly Ennis to name a few.

Hadestown tells a story based on the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Advertisement

Eurydice, a young girl looking for something to eat, goes to work in a hellish industrial version of the Greek underworld to escape poverty and the cold, and her poor singer-songwriter lover Orpheus comes to rescue her.

“We are very excited,” said director Leanne Daly. “It’s a show that people might not know very well, but at the same time, it’s something new, exciting and very different. The kids are all really looking forward to it and musically the show is exceptional, with a seven piece live jazz ensemble, made up of all local musicians.”

The show has been produced as part of the Golden Apples Player’s Summer 2025 project which has seen a group of local young people aged 15 to 19 working all day, every day for three weeks to perfect the production.

Hadestown will come to the Strule Arts Centre from August 6 to August 9 from 7.30pm, with ticket prices starting at £14.

The Golden Apples Players is a charity based in Omagh who offer adults and young people the opportunity to train in the performing arts.