Author’s new book based on memories of post-war Omagh

THE second book in author Sam Young’s trilogy inspired by his late mother’s memories of post-war Omagh has been launched at the town’s library.

All royalties from the sale of ‘The Cruellest Month’ are being donated to the MS Society, specifically to support vital research into multiple sclerosis.

Guests gathered to hear Sam speak movingly about the personal roots of his writing and his decision to donate the money made from his books to MS research.

The cause carries special significance for the Omagh native, whose wife Mae was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2019.

Throughout the evening, attendees learned more about the importance of MS research, with Elaine Brownlee, the MS Society’s community fundraiser for Northern Ireland, highlighting how contributions like Sam’s help advance treatments and support families facing the condition.

Local literary figure Declan Forde hosted an engaging Q&A session, giving readers deeper insight into the themes of resilience, humour and family life that shape Sam’s work.