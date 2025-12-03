£5,000 raised in memory of much-loved Omagh musician

THE family of a popular Omagh musician who passed away in March have raised a total of £5,000 which will be split between two local charities following a night which was held in his memory.

Friends and family of Martin ‘Big Red’ McGaughey held an event ‘Paint the Town Red’, a night of live music in Top of the Town, Omagh last Friday in aid of Care for Cancer and the Palliative Care Ward at Omagh Hospital.

Performing on the night were some of Mr McGaughey’s fellow bands mates and relatives including his grandson Christopher McCrea who paid tribute to his late grandfather on the night as he took to the stage with his new band.

Recalling her late father’s passion for music, Mr McGaughey’s daughter Martina described him as a ‘very well known musician in the town’, having played in ‘countless bands’ and previously toured with Dominic Kirwan.

“He was a guitarist and later played bass with his band The Elderly Brothers,” said Martina.

“Some of his old band mates performed on the night, including Johnny Houston, Raymond ‘The Bear’ Devlin and Colm Campbell.

“Johnny Houston’s other band ‘Heavy Heart’ also performed on the night.”

With a great line-up of musicians performing on the night, the stage was also opened for anyone ready to perform on the night ahead of a raffle.

With the proceeds of the event benefiting Care for Cancer and the Palliative Care Ward at Omagh Hospital, Martina praised both causes for helping take care of both her father and her late mother Rosie.

“They did such a fantastic job taking care of mum and dad, and we wanted to do something in honour of them both,” she said.